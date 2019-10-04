RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Oct 2019 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Wajah Tum Ho unveils new side of Vee Kapoor's musical talent!

MUMBAI: The letter 'V' stands for Variety and Victory which Vee Kapoor seems to have achieved, after his latest cover release Wajah Tum Ho.

Wajah Tum Ho, which belongs to the world of the Hate Story series, a high voltage, love-hate series spanning over four movies, was originally sung by Armaan Malik. Known for the bold representation of its characters, Vee Kapoor has also made a bold and strong attempt with this cover.

Talking about the song, Vee Kapoor points out, “This song was particularly difficult and different for me at the same time because the song consisted of a beautiful amalgamation of cathartic and catastrophic emotions being conveyed at the same time. The use of instruments is equally responsible to convey the feel of any song, thus moulding it pleasantly.”

With his unfathomable knowledge about music and undying passion for the art, his work speaks volumes about his music creations, music direction, use of instruments, the melodious 'harkat' 'alankaar' and 'alaap', he acquaints us with through his rich compositions. Just like his previous covers, Vee Kapoor has induced a new spirit into the song which makes the song 'lyrically creative and soulful'. Although he keeps shuttling between London and Mumbai, music has always kept him grounded and very close to his Indian roots. His knowledge has translated beautifully into this song with instruments like the guitar playing a pivotal role.

Watch video below:

Wajah Tum Ho // Vee Kapoor // Acoustic // Unplugged // Hate Story 3 // Armaan Malik // Bollywood

Vee Kapoor's Amazing Bollywood Covers www.veekapoor.com instagram: @veekapoor facebook: @veekapoorofficial Vee kapoor has re-sung this song adding his own twist, changing chord structure of some verses, changing the pitch from the original and performed it acoustically, bringing out a new feeling of romance in the song Audio recording & mixing: Shammi Pithia Vocals: Vee Kapoor Guitar: Luke Filming & editing: True Film Wajah Tum Ho // Vee Kapoor // Hate Story 3 // Armaan Malik // Bollywood

After the towering success of Giridhaari, Vee Kapoor was keen on doing something impactful and intense, which could help the audience resonate with him in a different sphere captivating the same base of music. With Wajah Tum Ho, not only has he silhouetted newer styles of music on his diverse horizon, but also musically played with different notes constituting the song. Music unveils a completely different side of Vee Kapoor which gets enriched with every composition he works on. It is heartening to see his work in the field of music, elevating Indian music to new levels being on foreign land.

Tags
Wajah Tum Ho Armaan Malik instruments guitar composition
Related news
News | 04 Oct 2019

You can't build a fan base if you are fake: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI:  New-generation Bollywood singer Armaan Malik is out with a new single, Tootey khaab and fans are applauding not just his singing skills, but also his screen-presence in the music video.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Tootey Khaab: Armaan Malik's first break up song garners immense appreciation and love!

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik’s Tootey Khaab produced by T-Series is grasping attention all over. The song has done wonders and it has crossed 10 million views on YouTube in no time.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2019

Armaan Malik's GIFs crosses 85 million views in less than 24 hours

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik who has number of chartbusters to his credits, is all set to add one more song to his hat with Tootey Khaab, which is his first ever breakup song.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2019

Armaan Malik's still from 'Tootey Khaab' piques curiosity!

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is all set to release his first ever breakup song, Tootey Khaab. The Bol Do Na Zara singer has shared a still from the song on his Instagram handle. The picture has pique curiosity among fans about the foreseen emotional number.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Hyatt Centric: Indie artists make 'Sofar Sounds' a memorable affair!

MUMBAI: On a breezy Saturday evening, the stage was set for a perfect musical extravaganza in the middle of some music enthusiasts.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supportsread more

News
Fever FM's Bharat Positive initiative #PlasticSeBreakUp gets bigger with #BreakUpParty!

MUMBAI: Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on 15th August read more

News
93.5 RED FM's 'Ticket to Durga Puja' reignites spirit of family bonding by bringing together estranged family members
,

MUMBAI: With the commencement of grand festivities of Bengal - Durga Puja, Red FM is back with tread more

top# 5 articles

1
You can't build a fan base if you are fake: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI:  New-generation Bollywood singer Armaan Malik is out with a new single, Tootey khaab and fans are applauding not just his singing skills,...read more

2
Jack Back delivers huge remix of Barbatuques 'Baianá'

MUMBAI: Pablo Fierro’s monstrous edit of Brazilian body percussion group Barbatuques Baianá has been slaying dancefloors across the world all summer...read more

3
Miley shares raunchy pics; poses with pumpkin patch!

MUMBAI:  Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-...read more

4
Freddie Mercury's 'enormous sex drive' revealed in new book!

MUMBAI: Iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had once boasted about his "enormous sex drive", and how he would "go to bed with anything".The late...read more

5
Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Naezy's 'rap anthem'!

MUMBAI: Rap star Naezy has composed the anthem for ‘Banega Swasth India’, which talked about cleanliness and gave the message of washing one’s hands...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group