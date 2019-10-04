Wajah Tum Ho unveils new side of Vee Kapoor's musical talent!

MUMBAI: The letter 'V' stands for Variety and Victory which Vee Kapoor seems to have achieved, after his latest cover release Wajah Tum Ho.

Wajah Tum Ho, which belongs to the world of the Hate Story series, a high voltage, love-hate series spanning over four movies, was originally sung by Armaan Malik. Known for the bold representation of its characters, Vee Kapoor has also made a bold and strong attempt with this cover.

Talking about the song, Vee Kapoor points out, “This song was particularly difficult and different for me at the same time because the song consisted of a beautiful amalgamation of cathartic and catastrophic emotions being conveyed at the same time. The use of instruments is equally responsible to convey the feel of any song, thus moulding it pleasantly.”

With his unfathomable knowledge about music and undying passion for the art, his work speaks volumes about his music creations, music direction, use of instruments, the melodious 'harkat' 'alankaar' and 'alaap', he acquaints us with through his rich compositions. Just like his previous covers, Vee Kapoor has induced a new spirit into the song which makes the song 'lyrically creative and soulful'. Although he keeps shuttling between London and Mumbai, music has always kept him grounded and very close to his Indian roots. His knowledge has translated beautifully into this song with instruments like the guitar playing a pivotal role.

Watch video below:

Wajah Tum Ho // Vee Kapoor // Acoustic // Unplugged // Hate Story 3 // Armaan Malik // Bollywood Vee Kapoor's Amazing Bollywood Covers www.veekapoor.com instagram: @veekapoor facebook: @veekapoorofficial Vee kapoor has re-sung this song adding his own twist, changing chord structure of some verses, changing the pitch from the original and performed it acoustically, bringing out a new feeling of romance in the song Audio recording & mixing: Shammi Pithia Vocals: Vee Kapoor Guitar: Luke Filming & editing: True Film Wajah Tum Ho // Vee Kapoor // Hate Story 3 // Armaan Malik // Bollywood

After the towering success of Giridhaari, Vee Kapoor was keen on doing something impactful and intense, which could help the audience resonate with him in a different sphere captivating the same base of music. With Wajah Tum Ho, not only has he silhouetted newer styles of music on his diverse horizon, but also musically played with different notes constituting the song. Music unveils a completely different side of Vee Kapoor which gets enriched with every composition he works on. It is heartening to see his work in the field of music, elevating Indian music to new levels being on foreign land.