Sony Music India's hip hop record label, Awaaz releases Saheer's single 'No Apologies'

MUMBAI: Sony Music’s Hip Hop focused label - Awaaz - is making more noise than ever. Today saw the release of California-native, Saheer’s No Apologies. After the success of his debut single in India, Pressure. Saheer came up with a new banger to share with Desi audiences around the world.

Saheer - No Apologies - Official Music Video AWAAZ presents the official music video "NO APOLOGIES" by Saheer Artist: Saheer Title : No Apologies Lyrics : Saheer Produced by : Saheer Mix/Master by : Saheer Directed/Edited by : Kiran Vajapey High Rize ENT 2019 #IndianHipHop #DesiHipHop Support Saheer: https://www.facebook.com/SaheerMusic https://www.twitter.com/SaheerMusic https://www.instagram.com/SaheerMusic Powered by Desi Hip Hop Inc.

Hailing from the Bay Area to an Indian immigrant family, Saheer's childhood was a balance between family values and his environment. Heavy in instrumentation and dense in content, his music is a reflection of his memories growing up. Intended to guide his listeners through the stories of his own experiences and growth, as well as his vision for the future and beyond.

When asked about the single, Saheer went on to say, "My music comes from the heart. Pressure was just the beginning, and I’m determined to make impact with new music for the fans around the world.”

Saheer Dalal not only the lyricist and performer on the song, but he is also the producer of the record. As an artist-producer, he constantly tests his production skills by working with multiple artists spread all over the San Francisco Bay Area.

In a recent interview on the Desi Hip Hop Showcase in San Fransisco’s 92.3FM, Saheer mentioned, “Everything you hear now is a culmination of 15+ years of hard work and focus.”

“I was taught to follow passion with a rigorous work ethic. Since 2003, I’ve not only evolved as an artist/producer on my own, but I’ve also raised the expectations for the creatives I collaborate with," added Saheer.

Saheer’s debut single, Pressure, was featured heavily across all streaming platforms, and playlisted on some of the most popular playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. No Apologies is Saheer’s second official release in India; for music fans, Saheer brings a fresh perspective in the world of Desi Hip Hop.

Saheer’s No Apologies is available online and on all streaming platforms on 4 October.