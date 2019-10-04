RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Oct 2019 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music India's hip hop record label, Awaaz releases Saheer's single 'No Apologies'

MUMBAI: Sony Music’s Hip Hop focused label - Awaaz - is making more noise than ever. Today saw the release of California-native, Saheer’s No Apologies. After the success of his debut single in India, Pressure. Saheer came up with a new banger to share with Desi audiences around the world.

Watch here

Saheer - No Apologies - Official Music Video

AWAAZ presents the official music video "NO APOLOGIES" by Saheer Artist: Saheer Title : No Apologies Lyrics : Saheer Produced by : Saheer Mix/Master by : Saheer Directed/Edited by : Kiran Vajapey High Rize ENT 2019 #IndianHipHop #DesiHipHop Support Saheer: https://www.facebook.com/SaheerMusic https://www.twitter.com/SaheerMusic https://www.instagram.com/SaheerMusic Powered by Desi Hip Hop Inc.

 Hailing from the Bay Area to an Indian immigrant family, Saheer's childhood was a balance between family values and his environment. Heavy in instrumentation and dense in content, his music is a reflection of his memories growing up. Intended to guide his listeners through the stories of his own experiences and growth, as well as his vision for the future and beyond.

When asked about the single, Saheer went on to say, "My music comes from the heart. Pressure was just the beginning, and I’m determined to make impact with new music for the fans around the world.”

Saheer Dalal not only the lyricist and performer on the song, but he is also the producer of the record. As an artist-producer, he  constantly tests his production skills by working with multiple artists spread all over the San Francisco Bay Area.

In a recent interview on the Desi Hip Hop Showcase in San Fransisco’s 92.3FM, Saheer mentioned, “Everything you hear now is a culmination of 15+ years of hard work and focus.”

“I was taught to follow passion with a rigorous work ethic. Since 2003, I’ve not only evolved as an artist/producer on my own, but I’ve also raised the expectations for the creatives I collaborate with," added Saheer.

Saheer’s debut single, Pressure, was featured heavily across all streaming platforms, and playlisted on some of the most popular playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. No Apologies is Saheer’s second official release in India; for music fans, Saheer brings a fresh perspective in the world of Desi Hip Hop.

Saheer’s No Apologies is available online and on all streaming platforms on 4 October.

Tags
Sony Music India Awaaz No Apologies San Fransisco hip hop California Under Pressure Desi Hip Hop streaming platforms Apple music
Related news
News | 27 Sep 2019

Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar team up for 'Straight Up Punjab'

MUMBAI: Music artistes Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Mickey Singh, Raftaar, Jasmine Sandlas, Sukhbir, Harshdeep Kaur, Panjabi MC, Akasa and Tony Kakkar are coming together for ‘Straight Up Punjab’ - a new YouTube Originals show.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2019

Every music track from Big Little Lies is a 'must-have' playlist!

MUMBAI: Apart from all the drama, the wealth and the lies, the all-women star power and their stellar performances on Big Little Lies has paved the way for meaningful material hoisted by women on television.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2019

The Grind Thursday's: Hip hop DJ Kani to perform at Bombay Cocktail Bar

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars because Thursday's are now going to be awesome at your very own Bombay Cocktail Bar (BCB). India's number one hip hop DJ Kani performing live at BCB's TGT! 

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

10th Anniversary Special: Eat, drink, breathe and live music at Bacardi NH7 Weekender

MUMBAI: The stage is set, the countdown has begun and loyal fans have already got their tickets for India’s largest multi-genre festival - Bacardi NH7 Weekender.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2019

We can now ask for 'our' pay-scale since Gully Boy: Dee MC

MUMBAI: Female rapper Dee MC, who his gearing for her upcoming album, Dee = MC2, revealed that the pay scale received by rappers has improved after Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supportsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Miley shares raunchy pics; poses with pumpkin patch!

MUMBAI:  Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-...read more

2
Remo seeks crowdfunding for upcoming album on Mother Teresa

MUMBAI:  Goa's popstar Remo Fernandes has taken the crowdfunding route to meet the expenses of his upcoming music video dedicated to the late Nobel...read more

3
Jack Back delivers huge remix of Barbatuques 'Baianá'

MUMBAI: Pablo Fierro’s monstrous edit of Brazilian body percussion group Barbatuques Baianá has been slaying dancefloors across the world all summer...read more

4
We wanted to move out of the comfort of ballad spaces, says Lisa Mishra on 'Koi Nahi'

MUMBAI: Lisa Mishra and Rupinn’s VYRL Originals song, Koi Nahi has managed to grab attention of the audience owing to its unique concept. In an...read more

5
Soul pop sensation Veronica Fusaro releases new Ep 'Sunkissed'!

MUMBAI: Veronica Fusaro, the charismatic 22-year old singer / songwriter and soul pop sensation from Switzerland, today released her new 5-track EP ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group