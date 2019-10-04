Remo seeks crowdfunding for upcoming album on Mother Teresa

MUMBAI: Goa's popstar Remo Fernandes has taken the crowdfunding route to meet the expenses of his upcoming music video dedicated to the late Nobel Peace Prize-winner Mother Teresa.

Remo, who is currently in Portugal, has already put out a short video to pitch for financial assistance on the crowdfunding site gofundme.com for his upcoming video, Teresa and the slum bum.

“The video will feature a cast of 30 artistes from India, Europe, United Kingdom and the US," according to the promotional video Remo has posted on the social media. Singer Fleur Anne Dias will croon lyrics dedicated Mother Teresa.

Mother Teresa, an Albanian by origin spent decades performing social work in the slums of Kolkata. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and was beatified in 2003, several years after her death.

Remo is seen as a cultural icon in Gia. Apart from his peppy Bollywood songs, Remo's music has been part of several popular civil society agitations in Goa.