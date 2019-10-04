Ash Roy and 8-Bit Culprit's styles blend in 'Triptower'

MUMBAI: Icons Ash Roy and 8-Bit Culprit aka Farhaz, who have put Kolkata’s underground dance music scene on the world map, recently dropped their three-track EP, Triptower. Hailing from two different generations, the duo has put forth a blend of their individual touch through this EP. While Ash Roy is the pioneer electronic dance music world, who has single-handedly put Kolkata and India on the map, 8-Bit Culprit is hailed as the torchbearer of the scene, today, pushing it to new heights.

In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Ash Roy spoke about his new EP, Triptower and about his collaboration with 8-Bit Culprit.

Sharing about when and how the idea was born, Ash Roy said, “Farhaz, Sanjay and I were playing at a gig last year in Kolkata. It was a Sunday, a sundowner event at some terrace when this idea clicked us. Since, from December to February, I am in India and was going to stay in Kolkata for some more time, I told Farhaz that we shall work on an EP together because he has a cool studio setup here. He immediately agreed. We started working on the EP in January 2019, though we had gigs during the weekends, so, we made it a point that we worked on Tuesdays or weekdays basically.”

“We did three tracks so that it becomes a solid EP. In each track, you will notice that there are influences of his as well as mine. He comes from a very melodic background and I do a lot of minimal dribby techno kind of music,” he further added.

Commenting on the process of creating the tracks, Roy shared, “The process was a lot of fun. We used to take turns and make our phase. While I would make the groove and the baseline, he used to probably do a synth line. We basically tried improvising and trying whatever worked and, thus, started arranging all the tracks.”

On his association with 8-Bit Culprit, Ash Roy exclaimed, “I have done a lot of collaborations with him in the past. There are times when you don’t agree to certain things, but Farhaz and I were very compatible the way we gave each other space. If we didn’t like something, we mutually agreed about it. It was always fun and interesting. Both, his and mine style of working are different, but it came together in the end.”

Lastly, on the response received, Ash exclaimed, “We had a two-week exclusive deal with Beatport. On it, we had a pre-ordered link that was already up a week prior to the release of the EP. On its very release day, the EP was already at number 49 on the charts. We also had a lot of premieres of the tracks on different platforms. We got the premiere of one of the tracks done on SoundCloud’s ‘soundspace’ too. All the three tracks have got a lot of attention and we are hoping that it’s going to do well.”

Tune here