Womaniya' song of 'Saand Ki Aankh' celebrates womanhood!

MUMBAI: The new song Womaniya, from the upcoming Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh, is out. In the song, the lead actresses can be seen paying a tribute to womanhood with swag.

Watch song here

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar, essayed in the film by Taapsee and Bhumi.

Filmed against a village backdrop, the song features younger versions of Bhumi and Taapsee.

Dressed in rural village attire, the actresses can be seen grooving to the song, sung by Vishal Dadlani.

Womaniy is penned by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra.



Talking about the song, Raj Shekhar said, "The song is a celebration of womanhood in all its glory. It is the voice, which is mostly unheard in the male-dominated society. It is a tribute to the struggles of our grandmothers, mothers."

Vishal said that he gets goosebumps when he listens to the song.

"When I first composed Womaniya, we knew that something special has happened. I could visualise the final result. Now when I listen to the recorded track, I get goose bumps. I can't wait for people to feel the energy, exuberance and power of the song. I am so glad that Vishal Dadlani has sung it so beautifully. It has been a beautiful process and I am eager to know the reaction of the listeners when it hits their playlist," he added.

Saand Ki Aankh is scheduled to release on 25 October 2019.

(Source: IANS)