News |  03 Oct 2019 14:59 |  By RnMTeam

'Tumhi Aana' from 'Marjaavaan' was born this way!

MUMBAI: Tumhi Aana, an intense love song from Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan, is out now. The song's composer Payal Dev says its melody came to her mind while working on another single.

The track is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, penned by Kunaal Verma and produced by Aditya Dev.

"While working on another single, this melody came to my mind and I recorded on my phone. It so happened, that I, Jubin and Kunaal were in music sitting of another single and I made them hear the melody I had recorded," Payal said.

"Instantly, Kunaal wrote some lines and Tumhi Aana was born. As Jubin was also there, he instantly loved it and accepted to record a scratch of the song. In no time, while working on another single, Tumhi Aana was born and T-Series loved it too. In terms of composition, we have used multiple instruments like sarangi, flute, piano and mouth organ to give it the right amount of emotions,' she added.

Jubin feels this song is going to live in the playlist of his listeners for a very long time. He exclaimed, "It is one my best till date and I'm so happy to sing for such a beautiful melody."

It is also one of Sidharth's favourite songs from Marjaavaan. He took to Twitter to share the song's link with his over nine million followers.

Watch here

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal Marjaavaan Sidharth Malhotra Love Song T-Series Payal Dev Kunaal Verma Aditya Dev
