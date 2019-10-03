Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Naezy's 'rap anthem'!

MUMBAI: Rap star Naezy has composed the anthem for ‘Banega Swasth India’, which talked about cleanliness and gave the message of washing one’s hands regularly.

Yesterday at the Live Swasthagraha at YRF, Mumbai, Naezy get the opportunity to see living legend Amitabh Bachchan groove to his tunes. It was a very surreal moment for Naezy as he has been a big fan of the Big B since his early day.

Meanwhile, Naezy recently appeared on MTV Hustle as a special guest.

