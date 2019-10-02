RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  02 Oct 2019 20:52 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar joins Amitabh Bachchan for a cause!

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has crooned songs like Enni Soni, recently joined Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a cause.

The singer was a part of NDTV’s Swasth India Campaign.

Expressing happiness about the same, Tulsi shared on Instagram, “Was indeed an honour to be a part of #BanegaSwasthIndia Campaign on @ndtv today! Got an opportunity to share the stage with some eminent personalities & the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir.”

Check post below:

Was indeed an honour to be a part of #BanegaSwasthIndia Campaign on @ndtv today ! Got an opportunity to share the stage with some eminent personalities & the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir

14k Likes, 109 Comments - Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15) on Instagram: "Was indeed an honour to be a part of #BanegaSwasthIndia Campaign on @ndtv today ! Got an..."

Actress Neha Dhupia was also a part of the initiative. NDTV’s 12 hour Swasthagraha saw prominent personalities speaking about the importance of good health.

