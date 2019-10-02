RadioandMusic
Sneak peek into Bieber's second wedding with Hailey

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber, who recently tied the knot with his wife Hailey Baldwin for the second time, has shared a couple of his pictures from the wedding ceremony.

"My bride is ..," he captioned the image using the fire emoji. He was seen kissing Hailey. In the other photograph on Instagram, the Sorry hitmaker said that "he is looking forward to forever" with his wife.

The ceremony was held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina by the May River.

Bieber and Baldwin said their ‘I Do's’ in front of 154 guests, including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls.

Even Bieber's ex-girlfriend Caitlin Beadles was also present at the wedding.

She documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, which showed her raving over ‘gluten-free’ cornbread at what appears to be the couple's rehearsal dinner.

The couple got secretly married last year, but on Monday, they exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, reports people.com.

(Source: IANS)

Justin Bieber Singer Hailey Baldwin wife Sorry Kendall Jenner
