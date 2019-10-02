RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Oct 2019 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce Knowles's father battling breast cancer

MUMBAI: Beyonce and Solange Knowles' father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on "Good Morning America", reports bbc.co.uk.

A teaser of the interview was posted on Tuesday to coincide with the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Male breast cancer is a rare ailment that normally occurs among men aged over 60.

In the trailer for the interview, Mathew Knowles is asked how he broke the news to his family.

The entrepreneur and public speaker announced he would make "a special announcement" on Wednesday's programme.

Knowles, a former Xerox salesman, is best known for putting together Destiny's Child, the band that launched his eldest daughter Beyonce to stardom. He also managed her solo career until 2011.

He divorced Beyonce and Solange's mother Tina in 2011 and has since then has had two children with second wife Gena.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Solange Tina Knowles Mathew Knowles music
Related news
News | 02 Oct 2019

Justin Timberlake pranked on Paris Fashion Week red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake was targeted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday afternoon with wife Jessica Biel.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Demi Lovato: Israel trip filled God-sized hole in my heart

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says her spiritual trip to Israel helped her find a connection with God. 

read more
News | 01 Oct 2019

Palak Muchhal inspired by Meet Bros' 'recklessness'!

MUMBAI: Looks like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame Palak Muchhal is all pepped up for her Bollywood projects. Her recent song Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl gained a lot of momentum receiving 38 mn views. 

read more
News | 01 Oct 2019

Bieber, Baldwin get married for the second time

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are married again.The couple who secretly tied the knot last year, exchanged vows again in a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Monday, reports people.com.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2019

Rahman to perform live at Busan International Film Festival

MUMBAI: Music maestro AR Rahman will perform live at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Also, the 99 Songs film, which is produced and co-written by the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, will be screened at the festival.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Ritviz announces maiden music festival 'YUV Fest' in collaboration with Bacardi

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable read more

News
Arvind Kejriwal extends support to RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge Campaign'

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, under its latest camread more

News
Spotify Premium Family Plan now available in India

MUMBAI: Spotify has announced the availability of its highly popular Premium Family plan in Indiread more

News
Exclusive: Kareena Kapoor Khan back on 104.8 Ishq with 'What Women Want'

MUMBAI: Ishq FM's What Women Want had done wonders last season, when topics of women shread more

News
Zoom into the Beats of Punjabi Music as OPPO presents 'Straight Up Punjab Music Festival'

MUMBAI: PPO is excited to present, Straight Up Punjab Music Festival, a first of-its-kind YouTubread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Timberlake pranked on Paris Fashion Week red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake was targeted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on...read more

2
Nick Jonas' narrow escape from falling into coma!

MUMBAI: American pop star and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was a day away from falling into a coma when he was first diagnosed with diabetes...read more

3
Bieber, Baldwin get married for the second time

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are married again.The couple who secretly tied the knot last year, exchanged vows again in a...read more

4
Palak Muchhal inspired by Meet Bros' 'recklessness'!

MUMBAI: Looks like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame Palak Muchhal is all pepped up for her Bollywood projects. Her recent song Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl...read more

5
Dil Maang Raha Hai singer Yaseer wants to try new music genre

MUMBAI: Yaseer Desai has recently rendered vocals for Dil Maang Raha Hai, a song from Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror movie called Ghost. The 29-year-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group