News |  01 Oct 2019 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Pandit Jasraj becomes first Indian musician to join galaxy; planet gets his 'name'!

MUMBAI: International Astronomical Union (IAU) has honoured Indian legend, Pandit Jasraj by naming a planet after him, thus making him the first Indian musician to get his name etched in our galaxy alongside other composers like Beethoven, Mozart, and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

As per reports, Minor Planet 2006 VP32 (Number - 300128), which was discovered on 11 November v2006, has been given the name of 'Panditjasraj’ by IAU. The declaration was made on 23 September 2019 and was followed by a citation. Also, the planet has been numbered by the reverse birth of Pandit Jasraj i.e. 300128.

In the citation, it was written - 'Life Dedicated to Music' stands True... and beyond in case of Pandit Jasraj.’

Also, on Nasa’s link, Pandit Jasraj’s description was attached along with the planet graph.

Click here for more.

Meanwhile, the planet, Pandit Jasraj is a part of our solar system and lies between Jupiter and Mars.

