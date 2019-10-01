RadioandMusic
News |  01 Oct 2019 17:55 |  By Namrata Kale

Palak Muchhal inspired by Meet Bros' 'recklessness'!

MUMBAI: Looks like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame Palak Muchhal is all pepped up for her Bollywood projects.

Her recent song Ik Mulaqaat from Dream Girl gained a lot of momentum receiving 38 mn views. 

“It had a new vibe to it and lyrics written by Shabbir Ahmed happen to be absolutely stunning. Overall it was a good experience and the song was done in a short span of time,” expressed Muchhal when asked about the song.

She collaborated with Baby Doll fame Meet Bros for this project. 

On asking Palak what she truly admires the duo for, she said, “I really like their recklessness. They are always on their toes and are excited about things even if it’s me singing the line in a particular way they will make it sound like it is the greatest rhyme in the world.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, the singer revealed there is a track that she is coming up with along with Palash Sen. The single would be releasing in the next fifteen days.

