DJ Sheizwood, Anuradha Paudwal recreate 'Raghupati Raghav'

MUMBAI: Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal and deejay-composer DJ Sheizwood have collaborated to come up with a new recreation of the classic bhajan, Raghupati Raghav. The song will be launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

DJ Sheizwood has recreated the melody of the song through a symphony of flute, santoor, guitar and drums, to connect with the youth and also enhance the impact of chanting.

"Raghupati Raghav is a devotional song loved by all. The bhajan goes on to affirm the presence of ‘Sita Ram’, showering praise on them, and concluding this simple truth: God and Allah are your names/May God bestow wisdom on all. If the Father of the Nation didn't believe in diversification of caste and religion, then why should we! On his birthday let us not only revisit his bhajan but also follow what he preached," Sheizwood said.

Paudwal, who has rendered the song, said, "It was an honor to record such a iconic song and launch it on the birth anniversary of Gandhiji. I hope the audience likes it."

The song is released by Apeksha Music.

"What better day than Gandhi Jayanti to remember Gandhiji by revisiting his song on his 150th birth anniversary. We wish to revive and develop the country's cultural and spiritual consciousness, particularly globally, to identify and root with traditions and values," said Apeksha Music’s Ajay Jaswal and Apeksha Jaswal.