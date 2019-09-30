RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Sep 2019 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

When David Bowie flashed at Debbie Harry

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Debbie Harry claims late music icon David Bowie once flashed his 'p***S' to her.

In her new book FACE IT, Harry recalled a moment when Bowie showed her his 'p***s', apparently as a reward for securing him drugs, reports mirror.co.uk

In the extract published by "The Sunday Times", Harry said: "One time David and Iggy (Pop) were looking for some blow. Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out. A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it.

"I didn't care for coke too much - it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop. After they did the blow, David pulled out his c*** - as if I were the official c*** checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the c***-check lady."

Harry also revealed that Bowie loved to pull it out with both men and women. "David's size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy. It was just very funny. I didn't touch it. But I did think, well - it's very nice. I don't know, it's too bad you can't ask him. I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He's one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius," she added.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags
David Bowie music Iggy Pop
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2019

Dil Maang Raha Hai singer Yaseer wants to try new music genre

MUMBAI: Yaseer Desai has recently rendered vocals for Dil Maang Raha Hai, a song from Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming horror movie called Ghost. The 29-year-old expressed joy when he got an opportunity to croon for a song in director Vikram Bhatt’s film. 

read more
News | 30 Sep 2019

Artists added to the Bacardi NH7 Weekender Meghalaya line-up!

MUMBAI: The countdown to BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender- India’s happiest music festival has begun! 

read more
News | 30 Sep 2019

Raja Kumari, Shah Rule get together for 'Kaun Hai Tu'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari has collaborated with music producer Shah Rule for the first time on Kaun Hai Tu, and she says the song takes a dig at haters and trolls.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2019

Made In China's 'Sanedo' captures festive flavour with a dash of naughtiness!

MUMBAI: Sanedo, the second single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, released today, via Sony Music India.  Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the song is quite the foot tapper.

read more
News | 30 Sep 2019

Birthday Special: Hit songs by Shaan that will mesmerize you!

MUMBAI: Romantic hitmaker Shaan has given marvellous songs to the industry. The charming personality has truly created magic in our hearts with his voice.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Zoom into the Beats of Punjabi Music as OPPO presents 'Straight Up Punjab Music Festival'

MUMBAI: PPO is excited to present, Straight Up Punjab Music Festival, a first of-its-kind YouTubread more

News
Exclusive: Neelesh Misra makes comeback as 'writer' with 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box Season 6'

MUMBAI: Popular radio jockey, lyricist and writer, Neelesh Misra is all set to introduce the sixread more

News
RAM Week 36: Top players continued ruling in their 'main' metros

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 36, top radio players continued ruling in their ‘main’ metros.read more

News
104.8 Ishq Kolkata kicks off the festive season with 'Ishq Wala Pyaar'

MUMBAI: All set to amuse its audience during the grandest and most auspicious time of the year, read more

Press Releases
BIG FM brings a Nayi Dhun through its unconventional big Mahalaya initiative

MUMBAI: Standing true to its ethos, 92.7 BIG FM, is known for changing perspectives is once agairead more

top# 5 articles

1
Raja Kumari, Shah Rule get together for 'Kaun Hai Tu'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari has collaborated with music producer Shah Rule for the first time on Kaun Hai...read more

2
Harry Styles pays homage to 70s fashion!

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles paid homage to the 1970s by donning flared jeans and a vibrant jumper. Styles, 25, stayed out until 4 a.m. after a night...read more

3
Birthday Special: Hit songs by Shaan that will mesmerize you!

MUMBAI: Romantic hitmaker Shaan has given marvellous songs to the industry. The charming personality has truly created magic in our hearts with his...read more

4
Lata Mangeshkar's sister unveils her book on melody queen

MUMBAI: Singer Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar, sister of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, released her Hindi book, Didi Aur Main, on the first day of...read more

5
Christina Aguilera accidentally reveals nipple tape

MUMBAI: Singer Christina Aguilera suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her gig here. The singer, 38, gave fans more than they had bargained for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group