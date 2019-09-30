RadioandMusic
News |  30 Sep 2019 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Made In China's 'Sanedo' captures festive flavour with a dash of naughtiness!

MUMBAI: Sanedo, the second single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, released today, via Sony Music India. 

Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the song is quite the foot tapper.

This naughty Navratri number has been sung by Mika Singh, Benny Dayal, and Nikhita Gandhi. The video features lead pair in a romantic moment as they dance to the beats of this popular Navratri number. 

 Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year old Gujarati middle-class man. 

