News |  28 Sep 2019 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani grooves with Shalmali in 'Ghungroo' cover!

MUMBAI: The absolutely breathtaking cover of the new hit song, Ghungroo from the upcoming Bollywood release War by none other than singer Shalmali Kohlgade with a surprise performer Vishal Dadlani.

The video is an excellent one-take shot proving yet again Shalmali’s ability to always exceed expectations with her numerous talents, and breaking the visual norm of dance covers.

What a fun collaboration with Rohit Singh and Vishnu Kumar from MJ5 especially the special appearance by her dear friend and the person behind the song, Vishal Dadlani. Shalmali is known for her group performances, be it live or digital covers.

Click here to view the video: 

