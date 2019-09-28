Singers wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood’ as she is called, has made our nation proud with humongous blockbusters. Songs like Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai have been instilled in our hearts and her tracks can never be erased from our memory. Today on her 90th birthday, we have listed down singers who have wished the queen or as we fondly call her ‘Lataji’, on social media.

Check below

Shankar Mahadevan

Happiest 90th Birthday Dearest @mangeshkarlata didi and heartiest congratulations on being bestowed the 'Daughter of the Nation' title!!

We pray for your good health and peace!! Love you didi!!#HappyBirthdayLataDidi#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/R7Io20PFTn — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 28, 2019

AR Rahman

Huge respect and love for what you have given us...

Happy Birthday @mangeshkarlata ji #LataMangeshkar — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 28, 2019

Shaan

Today is a landmark Birthday of the Queen of Music.. the Voice of Devinity .. Wishing @mangeshkarlata Ji a Very Happy and Healthy 90th Birthday !!!! — Shaan (@singer_shaan) September 28, 2019

Daler Mehndi

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Queen of Melody @mangeshkarlata Ji.

May God bless you with good health and happiness. #LataMangeshkar — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) September 28, 2019

Ehsaan Noorani

#KuchDilNeKaha from the film Anupama has to be one of the most beautiful songs in the history of Indian Cinema sung by none other than @mangeshkarlata . Happy Birthday to you a shining light of IndIan Music !!! — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) September 28, 2019

Adnan Sami