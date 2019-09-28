Singers wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday
MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood’ as she is called, has made our nation proud with humongous blockbusters. Songs like Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai have been instilled in our hearts and her tracks can never be erased from our memory. Today on her 90th birthday, we have listed down singers who have wished the queen or as we fondly call her ‘Lataji’, on social media.
Check below
Shankar Mahadevan
Happiest 90th Birthday Dearest @mangeshkarlata didi and heartiest congratulations on being bestowed the 'Daughter of the Nation' title!!
We pray for your good health and peace!! Love you didi!!#HappyBirthdayLataDidi#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/R7Io20PFTn
— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) September 28, 2019
AR Rahman
Huge respect and love for what you have given us...
Happy Birthday @mangeshkarlata ji #LataMangeshkar
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 28, 2019
Shaan
Today is a landmark Birthday of the Queen of Music.. the Voice of Devinity .. Wishing @mangeshkarlata Ji a Very Happy and Healthy 90th Birthday !!!!
— Shaan (@singer_shaan) September 28, 2019
Daler Mehndi
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Queen of Melody @mangeshkarlata Ji.
May God bless you with good health and happiness. #LataMangeshkar
— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) September 28, 2019
Ehsaan Noorani
#KuchDilNeKaha from the film Anupama has to be one of the most beautiful songs in the history of Indian Cinema sung by none other than @mangeshkarlata . Happy Birthday to you a shining light of IndIan Music !!!
— Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) September 28, 2019
Adnan Sami
Happy Birthday dear @mangeshkarlata didi! Love you beyond words. Thank you for being the greatest voice in our lives.Your voice is permanently present in the background score of my life. Thank you dearest God for giving us Lata didi!#LataMangeshkar #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/4WYxPjj7kT
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 28, 2019