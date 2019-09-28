RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Sep 2019 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Music incomplete without Lata Mangeshkar's voice: Big B

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's 90th birthday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a special video message for her on social media, paying tribute to her contribution to Indian film music.

"On Lataji's 90th birthday, my sentiments and my feelings... With deep regard and respect," Big B captioned the video.

In the seven-minute video, Amitabh is seen praising Lata Mangeshkar for her achievements and saying how much respect he holds for her.

Saying that "he is speechless", he added that he cannot express his feelings for Lata Mangeshkar in words.

"Lataji jeevan me kahi rishte aise hote hai jinka koi hisab nhi hota..na dene wale jaante hai kya kya diya aur na lene wale jante hai kya kya lia...na koi tol hota hai na ginti hoti hai..aise rishte jinme.. keval prem ur shraddha hoti hai.,in rishte ki sankhyan nhi hoti... in rishto ka koi swaroop nhi hota.. ye rishte apni paribhasha syayam karte hai. Aisa hi ek rishte ka naam hai Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar," Amitabh said.
Big B even called people "lucky to be born in an era of Lataji".

"For over 8 years, your voice has created magic in people's lives.... Aapka gaana sunke aise lagta hai ki man apne aap band kamre se niklke aapki awaaz ke saath chal rha hai aur fir lautke usi dhun me rehta hai. Lataji aapke suro ke bina sangeet adhoora hai (Music is incomplete without your voice)," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to numerous songs for many Bachchan films including Abhimaan, Zanjeer and Silsila.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Big B Lata Mangeshkar music Abhimaan Zanjeer Silsila Singer Birthday
Related news
News | 28 Sep 2019

Singers wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood’ as she is called, has made our nation proud with humongous blockbusters. Songs like Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai have been instilled in our hearts and her tracks can never be erased from our memory.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2019

Vishal Dadlani grooves with Shalmali in 'Ghungroo' cover!

MUMBAI: The absolutely breathtaking cover of the new hit song, Ghungroo from the upcoming Bollywood release War by none other than singer Shalmali Kohlgade with a surprise performer Vishal Dadlani.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2019

Gully Gang Records releases second single 'Zakhmi'

MUMBAI: Gully Gang Records – announced by India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE in February this year  added to their repository of music with the release of Zakhmi, a track by Saifan of up-and-coming hip-hop talent Kurla quartet Aavrutti fame, and talented music producer Karan Kanchan.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2019

I was very scared initially and had sleepless nights, says Asees Kaur on 'acting' debut with VYRL Originals' 'Kisi Aur Naal'

MUMBAI: Heartbreaks, one-sided love, only a person, who has gone through it, can understand the pain. Singer Asees Kaur did go through it but for her new VYRL Originals single, Kisi Aur Naal as she made her acting debut.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2019

Adnan Sami: Pakistanis are morally, intellectually challenged!

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a dig at Pakistanis and said that they are morally, intellectually and grammatically challenged.A user on Twitter asked Sami as to why "most of Pakistani people call Endia instead of India and why Moodi instead of Modi"

read more

RnM Biz

News
104.8 Ishq Kolkata kicks off the festive season with 'Ishq Wala Pyaar'

MUMBAI: All set to amuse its audience during the grandest and most auspicious time of the year, read more

Press Releases
BIG FM brings a Nayi Dhun through its unconventional big Mahalaya initiative

MUMBAI: Standing true to its ethos, 92.7 BIG FM, is known for changing perspectives is once agairead more

News
TikTok launches #CNSchallenge globally with BTS's J-hope's new music
,

MUMBAI: To usher in the reveal of BTS j-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup (feat.read more

News
Witness first-ever Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live with Tulsi Kumar this Saturday!
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio station, is readread more

News
92.7 BIG FM collaborated with BIAL, ITC to beat plastic pollution

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM joins hands with Bangalore International Airpread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gully Gang Records releases second single 'Zakhmi'

MUMBAI: Gully Gang Records – announced by India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE in February this year  added to their repository of music with the...read more

2
Ghost: 'Dil Maang Raha Hai' trends on Saavn

MUMBAI: The romantic track, Dil Maang Raha Hai from the upcoming horror flick, Ghost has become a rage post it’s release. The song has been receiving...read more

3
Vishal Dadlani grooves with Shalmali in 'Ghungroo' cover!

MUMBAI: The absolutely breathtaking cover of the new hit song, Ghungroo from the upcoming Bollywood release War by none other than singer Shalmali...read more

4
What's brewing between Badshah, Naezy, Raja Kumari and Aastha Gill?

MUMBAI: It’s that thrill and excitement that rushes through our veins when we get to know about music biggies coming together to create a bang!  Well...read more

5
Singers wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, ‘The Nightingale of Bollywood’ as she is called, has made our nation proud with humongous blockbusters. Songs like Aye Mere...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group