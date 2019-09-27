What's brewing between Badshah, Naezy, Raja Kumari and Aastha Gill?

MUMBAI: It’s that thrill and excitement that rushes through our veins when we get to know about music biggies coming together to create a bang!

Well, the recent picture that Naezy uploaded on Instagram got hoards of attention on social media.

Check the picture out here:

After watching this picture, a zillion questions are on our mind about what's cooking with the new gang in Indian hip hop. Are Sony and Big Bang bringing Badshah and Naezy together?

Looks like Raja Kumari and Astha Gill are also making a cameo with this exciting duo. We'll just have to sit back, wait and watch about the next big announcement!