News |  27 Sep 2019 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez shares scariest moment of her life!

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression.

While receiving the 2019 McLean Award earlier this month, Gomez recalled the 'scariest moment' of her life, reports eonline.com.

She said: "I think that we are better when we tell the truth and, so, this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn't able to stay all that kept together. I wasn't able to hold a smile or to keep things looking normal, it felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life."

After seeking help and getting "a clear diagnosis," Gomez said she felt "equal parts of terrified and relieved".

"Terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety, I've never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition, so I began to face it head-on, as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger."

She battled it by meeting with "some of the greatest doctors and psychiatrists" and educating herself, and talking to others who were struggling, things which led her to become "very passionate" about mental health".

"Although this does not mean that it has all gone away. I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I am in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been, So, I'm very happy about that," Gomez added.

Gomez also spoke about the fear that came with opening up about her mental health and why she ultimately decided to do it.

"It feels right to share that I have personally felt the effects of both depression and anxiety, but it isn't easy. I have feared being misunderstood and judged. I know that I have been given experiences and people and opportunities that have made my life exceptionally beautiful and sweet -- and yet I struggle with my own thoughts and feelings at times."

"But this doesn't make me faulty. This does not make me weak. This does not make me less than," she continued. "This makes me human. We need help, and we need each other," she added.

(Source: IANS)

