Miley's mother Tish calls her 'bratty millennial'

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish during a family vacation called her daughter "disgusting" and a "bratty millennial" for refusing to put away her cellphone to take in the gorgeous natural view.

Miley said she was "in trouble" with Tish Cyrus as she shared a photograph of herself missing out on the fun, reports mirror.co.uk.

In the picture, Miley sits at the table in a dark room while playing on her mobile as the rest of her family spend time without her.

She captioned the post: "My mom called this 'disgusting'. There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'. It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial'."

Miley took Tish's comments in good humor.

She added: "Which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?"

Miley and Tish are on a holiday in Antelope Canyon in Arizona along with her sister Brandi Cyrus.