News |  27 Sep 2019

Every music track from Big Little Lies is a 'must-have' playlist!

MUMBAI: Apart from all the drama, the wealth and the lies, the all-women star power and their stellar performances on Big Little Lies has paved the way for meaningful material hoisted by women on television. But what also stands a class apart on this captivating series – aside from the splendid direction and locations of course, is the music!
 
While everything comes together to give audiences one helluva television series in Big Little Lies, the music is what lends the series its vibe – its rhythm. It is the carefully handpicked catalogue of songs used on the show that seamlessly moves us from scene to the next and from one emotion to another.
 
So if you want to feel like you’re sitting on a cliff surrounded by gorgeous deep blue waters, the sound of the waves hitting the rocks and the wind in your hair, here is a list of some of the top songs used as soundtracks on Seasons 1 and 2 of the series.
 
Big Little Lies Season 2 is currently airing in India on Star World, every Sunday at 10 PM!
 
I’ll Be Around – The Spinners
 
Season 2 – Most of the songs played during the course of the events that take place on Big Little Lies Season 1 are introduced through a timely choice made by Madeleine’s grade-school-age daughter, Chloe Mackenzie. Yet again in Season 2, parents are seen making their way back to school with their kids after the murderous trivia night. While Madeleine is freaking out in the car, daughter Chloe is in the hood, playing The Spinners’ soulful song – I’ll Be Around.
 
All Apologies – Sinead O’Connor
 
Season 2 – From Kurt Cobain’s rustic voice to Sinead O’Connor’s mellow tones, All Apologies has everything to offer – soulful lyrics, subtle tunes with a great listening experience waiting to take place. The song plays when Jane is sketching and right before Celeste comes over and the two have a very apologetic conversation about Perry’s life and crimes.
 
Mystery of Love – Sufjan Stevens
 
Season 2 – A melodious tune for when Jane is dancing free-style to the beautiful melancholy that is Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens. This is precisely the moment when gorgeous surfer boy catches her moving to the tunes of the song and interrupts her to let her know that after Trivia night, the five leading ladies of the show are now called ‘The Monterey Five’. With everyone’s love lives falling apart in the second season, this is just one-fifth of the respite we leave – seeing a mentally battered Jane Chapman find some love in curly haired stranger who butts in just when the tempo of the song is rising enough to make us get off our couches and freestyle too!
 
Have You Ever Seen the Rain – Willie Nelson and Paula Nelson
 
Season 2 – A heady feeling when the Monterey Five have their happy endings and yet decide to put the past behind them as they are seen walking towards the police station in what seems like a prelude to them confessing their crimes. Guess we’ll never know if there is no Season 3 but this song couldn’t be more apt. At a time when everything seems down, this is a great song to listen to. This tune has lyrics that will make you want to feel the rain falling on your window panes – if you know what we mean!
 
The Wonder of You – Villagers
 
Season 1 – Going back to Season 1 and the spectacular list of songs that were used to drive the series along the coastline of Monterey, California and through the town, this song comes in hot during the season finale episode when Ed publicly dedicates this song to wife Madeleine at the harrowing trivia night prior to the big events that were to unfold. The song renders a very peaceful and groovy vibe, somewhere indicating that this is the silence before the storm. For music enthusiasts, The Wonder of You is a beautiful love song that is sure to move you with its simple tunes and its compelling lyrics.
 
Cold, Cold Heart - Michael Kiwanuka
 
Season 1 and 2 – The series and episode opening to the series as well as the OST carefully chosen to represent Big Little Lies on the whole, the soul-rock song Cold, Cold Heart by Michael Kiwanuka is extremely soothing to the ears but also very appealing. Expressive lyrics with a slow tempo and just rightly paced highs and lows in the notes keep you captivated throughout. When this song opens, director Vallee has already made a statement – that the music on the show is not just the background, it is bigger. It moves the story along serving as a motif for the show, a theatrical metaphor to show how the biggest incidents can lie below the most easy-going moments in life. But most importantly, when it starts, it vibes with you – giving you the feeling of absolute ease and making you want to sip on some luscious wine and watch the show.
 
