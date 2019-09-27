RadioandMusic
News |  27 Sep 2019

Diplo makes history at Sydney Harbour Bridge!

MUMBAI: American deejay-record producer Diplo made history by being the first high profile international artist to perform his set on top of Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

On Thursday, Diplo kicked off the BridgeClimb's 21st anniversary celebrations by performing on top of the landmark, reports abc.net.au.

With his stint of playing on decks set 440 feet off the ground and overlooking the city, he is the first DJ to perform on Sydney's Harbour Bridge. Diplo will also perform at Australia's Listen Out festival.

In an interview to Drive, Diplo said the set ‘felt great’ and ‘the crowd was actually really hyped... they were having a really good time considering how high they were and how scary it must have been to dance up there, but it was cool’.

Diplo, born as Thomas Wesley Pentz, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. Known for breaking boundaries in everything he does, Diplo is the world's most in-demand producer and has worked with artists as diverse as Beyonce, MØ, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Trippie Redd, Bad Bunny and Sanitgold.

(Source: IANS)

