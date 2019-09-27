RadioandMusic
News |  27 Sep 2019 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar team up for 'Straight Up Punjab'

MUMBAI: Music artistes Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Mickey Singh, Raftaar, Jasmine Sandlas, Sukhbir, Harshdeep Kaur, Panjabi MC, Akasa and Tony Kakkar are coming together for ‘Straight Up Punjab’ - a new YouTube Originals show.

They will be performing live at the music concert in New Delhi next month.

It will bring the best of Punjabi music talent on one common stage, and will be live streamed on the official YouTube handle of Sony Music India across India, UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Badshah said, "I am proud to be presenting the music from my roots in a brand new form on this global platform. Tune in to go Paagal."

Satya Raghavan, Director Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, said that "Straight Up Punjab" is a celebration of Punjabi artistes who have taken Punjabi music to global audiences, and "we are thrilled to get them all live on one stage".

Sukhbir aka Prince of Bhangra, thinks that ‘Straight Up Punjab’ is a great concept. "I would love to see all my Punjabi music lovers in full force dancing to my hits," he added.

Neha is delighted to be associated with this show.

"It gives me great pride to showcase Punjabi music and perform some of my favourite songs in a unique way. It would be a treat to all the music fans across the world. Appreciate this wonderful initiative by YouTube. Can't wait for 5 October  to see all my fans on 'Straight Up Punjab'," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Badshah Neha Kakkar Mickey Singh Raftaar Youtube Originals Jasmine Sandlas Sukhbir Singh Harshdeep Kaur Panjabi MC Akasa Singh Tony Kakkar Sony Music India
