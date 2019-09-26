RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2019 18:03 |  By Namrata Kale

Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,” said Dino James when asked about his new song Nidarr

Written and composed by James himself the song speaks on how you need to build yourself while facing obstacles in life.

James who wrote Nidarr long back shared, “Nidarr is all about self-motivation. Sometimes you are not really sure where you want to go in life. It is always about things, I felt were difficult but then later they turned out to be easy.”

Click here to view the video:

James was quite clear about the concept and ideation of the song and mentioned that it took him less than a month to build the track.

The song is about getting immense love and appreciation from the audience.

James also spoke about the influences that inspired him to create this song, “An idea, sound motivates me mainly. I am a visual guy, who has friends, who are into music making, creation, direction. I do take their feedback as well.”

But there is this one advice that James recollects, “If you have money to eat, manage your rent till that time do not quit what you do. Keep doing it.”

Lastly, he spoke about his upcoming projects.

“I will be releasing a bunch of original music which will be a concoction of genres, moreover I would also be writing, producing and there are collaborations too in the pipeline,” concluded Nidarr maker.

Tags
music Youtube
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2019

Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month. The nature of his disease is not known yet.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche, which originally features in the Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz hit "Brahmachari".

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photo shoot

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

When Lady Gaga's superfan drove her to tears

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial. The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love.read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music read more

Press Releases
Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock lread more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

top# 5 articles

1
SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke...read more

2
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

3
Working on '4 Yaar' was super fun: Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has released 4 Yaar by Parmish Verma.  4 Yaar is the perfect party anthem and a solid Bhangra...read more

4
Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing...read more

5
Nandita Das releases 'India's Got Colour' - a track celebrating diversity of skin colour

MUMBAI: Celebrating a decade of ‘Dark is Beautiful’, a new campaign has been released India’s Got Colour. A call for action is captured in a fun...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group