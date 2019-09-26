Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,” said Dino James when asked about his new song Nidarr.

Written and composed by James himself the song speaks on how you need to build yourself while facing obstacles in life.

James who wrote Nidarr long back shared, “Nidarr is all about self-motivation. Sometimes you are not really sure where you want to go in life. It is always about things, I felt were difficult but then later they turned out to be easy.”

James was quite clear about the concept and ideation of the song and mentioned that it took him less than a month to build the track.

The song is about getting immense love and appreciation from the audience.

James also spoke about the influences that inspired him to create this song, “An idea, sound motivates me mainly. I am a visual guy, who has friends, who are into music making, creation, direction. I do take their feedback as well.”

But there is this one advice that James recollects, “If you have money to eat, manage your rent till that time do not quit what you do. Keep doing it.”

Lastly, he spoke about his upcoming projects.

“I will be releasing a bunch of original music which will be a concoction of genres, moreover I would also be writing, producing and there are collaborations too in the pipeline,” concluded Nidarr maker.