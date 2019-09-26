SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche, which originally features in the Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz hit "Brahmachari".

"I've always loved the 'masti' in this song and I'm glad we could bring that in this rendition. I had a crazy time collaborating with SANAM as it wasn't just about the song, but also because we are friends and it's always fun and laughter when we come together," Sanah said.

SANAM and Sanah had previously collaborated for the song Dua.

"The classic Mohammad Rafi tune, 'Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche' is one we love to add to our set lists at international performances. It's always wonderful to do a duet with the melodious Sanah Moidutty," said the band.

"The rendition is a fun throwback to the evergreen rock 'n' roll era. What's new about the video is that we've shot it as a selfie video - each of us take turns to shoot and capture us having a great time enjoying a sunny day at a resort in Goa," they added.

(Source: IANS)