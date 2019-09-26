RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2019 21:05 |  By RnMTeam

SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche, which originally features in the Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz hit "Brahmachari".

"I've always loved the 'masti' in this song and I'm glad we could bring that in this rendition. I had a crazy time collaborating with SANAM as it wasn't just about the song, but also because we are friends and it's always fun and laughter when we come together," Sanah said.

SANAM and Sanah had previously collaborated for the song Dua.

"The classic Mohammad Rafi tune, 'Aaj kal tere mere pyar ke charche' is one we love to add to our set lists at international performances. It's always wonderful to do a duet with the melodious Sanah Moidutty," said the band.

"The rendition is a fun throwback to the evergreen rock 'n' roll era. What's new about the video is that we've shot it as a selfie video - each of us take turns to shoot and capture us having a great time enjoying a sunny day at a resort in Goa," they added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
SANAM Sanah Moidutty Mohammad Rafi Goa music
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2019

Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month. The nature of his disease is not known yet.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,” said Dino James when asked about his new song Nidarr. 

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photo shoot

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

When Lady Gaga's superfan drove her to tears

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial. The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love.read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music read more

Press Releases
Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock lread more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

2
Working on '4 Yaar' was super fun: Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has released 4 Yaar by Parmish Verma.  4 Yaar is the perfect party anthem and a solid Bhangra...read more

3
Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing...read more

4
Nandita Das releases 'India's Got Colour' - a track celebrating diversity of skin colour

MUMBAI: Celebrating a decade of ‘Dark is Beautiful’, a new campaign has been released India’s Got Colour. A call for action is captured in a fun...read more

5
Ritviz to come out with first album

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava is set to come out with his first album titled "DEV", after working on it for four years.Ritviz...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group