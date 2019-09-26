RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2019 22:01 |  By RnMTeam

Ritviz to come out with first album

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava is set to come out with his first album titled "DEV", after working on it for four years.

Ritviz, who shot to fame with his hit single, Udd Gaye, is known for his bass heavy music with influences of Hindustani classical music. He will launch it in the first week of October.

The album contains eight tracks -- "Liggi", "Chalo chalein", "Thandi hawa", "Dev", "Sargam", "Chini", "Sawari" and "Hum toh hai". It also features collaborations with his mother Anvita Bharti and Delhi hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

"It took about four years to work on the album. It's more than just music, its breaking away from the shackles and living for the moment," Ritviz said.

"'DEV' is my debut full-length album and it has everything that I want to showcase -- my soundscape that I have cultivated over all these years. My mother who is a music teacher imbibed a strong musical influence in me whilst I was growing up and it's fantastic to have one of my mentors collaborate with me on this album," he added.

Looking back, he said: "In my initial years, I used to wake up to my mom singing bandhish. Then, came the VH1 era and my teen years were spent listening to pop music. But, post 2011-12, when I started producing music, electronic music was what really drew me closer to production and that's when I created Mukti and Beatific and started my entire journey."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ritviz music producer Mukti Udd Gaye
Related news
News | 01 Jul 2019

Mohan sisters to team up again

MUMBAI: After enthralling fans with their song, Kanha Re, Mohan sisters i.e.

read more
News | 21 May 2019

Armin Van Buuren gives me good advice: DJ David Gravell

MUMBAI: DJ and music producer David Gravell’s debut performance at Sunburn 2018 in India had made everyone present go berserk. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the globally famous DJ spilled some interesting details.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2019

T-Series Mixtape helps me show my creativity without any interference: Abhijit Vaghani

MUMBAI: “For me T-Series Mixtape is really valuable because it helps me show my creativity without any interference from anyone, says one of the brains behind the successful music property, T-Series Mixtape , whose Season 2 is currently the talk of the town.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2019

Guru's 'Slowly Slowly' takes over T-Series Mixtape S2

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest release with American rapper Pitbull, Slowly Slowly has become a record breaker in spite of receiving mixed response. And latest we hear that the High Rated Gabru’s blockbuster song took over the upcoming episode of T-Series Mixtape Season 2.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2019

DJ Khaled joins 'Bad Boys' sequel

MUMBAI: Music producer DJ Khaled will be joining Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life, a sequel to the 1995 film, Bad Boys.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love.read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music read more

Press Releases
Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock lread more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

2
Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing...read more

3
When Lady Gaga's superfan drove her to tears

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial. The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga'...read more

4
Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,”...read more

5
Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photo shoot

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.In an interview to WE Tv Network...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group