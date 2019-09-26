Ritviz to come out with first album

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava is set to come out with his first album titled "DEV", after working on it for four years.

Ritviz, who shot to fame with his hit single, Udd Gaye, is known for his bass heavy music with influences of Hindustani classical music. He will launch it in the first week of October.

The album contains eight tracks -- "Liggi", "Chalo chalein", "Thandi hawa", "Dev", "Sargam", "Chini", "Sawari" and "Hum toh hai". It also features collaborations with his mother Anvita Bharti and Delhi hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

"It took about four years to work on the album. It's more than just music, its breaking away from the shackles and living for the moment," Ritviz said.

"'DEV' is my debut full-length album and it has everything that I want to showcase -- my soundscape that I have cultivated over all these years. My mother who is a music teacher imbibed a strong musical influence in me whilst I was growing up and it's fantastic to have one of my mentors collaborate with me on this album," he added.

Looking back, he said: "In my initial years, I used to wake up to my mom singing bandhish. Then, came the VH1 era and my teen years were spent listening to pop music. But, post 2011-12, when I started producing music, electronic music was what really drew me closer to production and that's when I created Mukti and Beatific and started my entire journey."

(Source: IANS)