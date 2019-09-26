Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The beautiful Indo-Canadian singer is all set to perform on MTV Beats Sound Date on Friday, 27 September, which will go live from the Facebook page of MTV Beats.

Jonita will also be accompanied by the award-winning music composer and singer, Arjuna Harjai who has also sung and composed the single, Humraahi. The duo will also perform on the song and take the viewers back to some of the fun moments spent during the making of it. In addition to this, Jonita will also be performing on some of her superhit tracks such as Breakup song, Lag Ja Gale, Rajvadi Odhni etc.

Excited to be a part of MTV Beats Sound Date, Jonita said, “MTV Beats Sound Date is a unique platform to connect with millions of music lovers and celebrate diverse tunes. I will be performing some of my recent tracks such as Dil Ka Telephone, Gilehriyaan, Breakup Song and my new single Humraahi; songs that are all very close to my heart. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this musical extravaganza and I’m looking forward to some quality time with the viewers.”

Pour in all your love for Jonita tomorrow only on MTV Beats Sound Date, Friday, 27 September, live from the Facebook page of MTV Beats.

(Source: IANS)