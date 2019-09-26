RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2019 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The beautiful Indo-Canadian singer is all set to perform on MTV Beats Sound Date on Friday, 27 September, which will go live from the Facebook page of MTV Beats.

Jonita will also be accompanied by the award-winning music composer and singer, Arjuna Harjai who has also sung and composed the single, Humraahi. The duo will also perform on the song and take the viewers back to some of the fun moments spent during the making of it. In addition to this, Jonita will also be performing on some of her superhit tracks such as Breakup song, Lag Ja Gale, Rajvadi Odhni etc.

Excited to be a part of MTV Beats Sound Date, Jonita said, “MTV Beats Sound Date is a unique platform to connect with millions of music lovers and celebrate diverse tunes. I will be performing some of my recent tracks such as Dil Ka Telephone, Gilehriyaan, Breakup Song and my new single Humraahi; songs that are all very close to my heart. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this musical extravaganza and I’m looking forward to some quality time with the viewers.”

Pour in all your love for Jonita tomorrow only on MTV Beats Sound Date, Friday, 27 September,  live from the Facebook page of MTV Beats.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jonita Gandhi MTV Beats Bollywood music
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2019

Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month. The nature of his disease is not known yet.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche, which originally features in the Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz hit "Brahmachari".

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,” said Dino James when asked about his new song Nidarr. 

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photo shoot

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

When Lady Gaga's superfan drove her to tears

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial. The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga's makeup brand, Haus Laboratories.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love.read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music read more

Press Releases
Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock lread more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Working on '4 Yaar' was super fun: Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has released 4 Yaar by Parmish Verma.  4 Yaar is the perfect party anthem and a solid Bhangra...read more

2
Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.After completing...read more

3
Nandita Das releases 'India's Got Colour' - a track celebrating diversity of skin colour

MUMBAI: Celebrating a decade of ‘Dark is Beautiful’, a new campaign has been released India’s Got Colour. A call for action is captured in a fun...read more

4
Ritviz to come out with first album

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava is set to come out with his first album titled "DEV", after working on it for four years.Ritviz...read more

5
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group