RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Sep 2019 21:12 |  By RnMTeam

Anup Jalota recalls meeting with cancer-stricken Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Singer Anup Jalota has praised actor Rishi Kapoor for having a positive attitude after being diagnosed with cancer.

After completing treatment in New York, Rishi Kapoor came back to India earlier this month. The nature of his disease is not known yet.

"I met Rishi Kapoorji few months ago. Now, he is perfectly all right unlike before. He was very happy and very positive. He told me he would be coming home very soon and was likely to join his shoots too. I am happy that Rishi is back hale and hearty. So, I would say if you are diagnosed with this disease at an early age and stage, you can prevent getting affected much," Jalota said.

"Rishiji told me that he was completely shocked and could have never imagined himself to be becoming a cancer patient himself. He got unconditional support from his family. His as well as his family's efforts have been paid off. We are all happy about him home coming to Mumbai," he added.

Jalota has always used his star power to raise funds for cancer. He will soon be the chief guest of IAWA Ms. and Mrs India, being held in Mumbai on 28 September. IAWA (Innovative Artist Welfare Association) is an initiative to help cancer survivors.

Opening up about his passion to create awareness about the illness, Jalota said, "Unfortunately, a few of my friends have suffered from cancer. While some of them were able to get a new lease of life, a few lost their lives. It shattered me."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anup Jalota New York Rishi Kapoor Mumbai music
Related news
News | 26 Sep 2019

SANAM, Sanah recreate Mohd Rafi classic

MUMBAI: The boy band SANAM and singer Sanah Moidutty have released their own version of Mohammad Rafi's 1968 classic Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche, which originally features in the Shammi Kapoor-Mumtaz hit "Brahmachari".

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Track 'Nidarr' speaks about self-motivation: Dino James

MUMBAI: “Nidarr speaks about the chaos going on between yourself and the individual hidden inside you who will either push you or pull you back,” said Dino James when asked about his new song Nidarr. 

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Cardi B opens up on sexual assault during photo shoot

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a photographer during a magazine photoshoot.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2019

Singers raise funds at Rehmatein-7 music concert!

MUMBAI: Rehmatein 7, a charitable music concert raised funds for the legendary composer Khayyam and artist Rajendra Mehta. In the second year, over 40 insurance policies were gifted to musicians and artists in need.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana Originals unveils 'Love Edition Season 3' with India's most popular musicians

MUMBAI: Music is undoubtedly the most universal language of love.read more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches 'Siya's Take' - a series that curates music videos by independent artists

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotread more

News
IMI's 'Digital Music Study 2019' gives a snapshot of music engagement!

MUMBAI: IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music read more

Press Releases
Vh1 India airs an hour-long special set featuring Liam Gallagher

MTV Unplugged returns to UK with none other than Britain’s rock lread more

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ritviz to come out with first album

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava is set to come out with his first album titled "DEV", after working on it for four years.Ritviz...read more

2
Nandita Das releases 'India's Got Colour' - a track celebrating diversity of skin colour

MUMBAI: Celebrating a decade of ‘Dark is Beautiful’, a new campaign has been released India’s Got Colour. A call for action is captured in a fun...read more

3
When Lady Gaga's superfan drove her to tears

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga recently surprised a 19-year-old fan at a make-up tutorial. The incident happened at the celebration of the launch of Gaga'...read more

4
MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week...read more

5
Immerse into the melodious voice of Jonita Gandhi on MTV Beats' Sound Date!

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Jonita Gandhi is wooing the music lovers with her hit Bollywood track, Dil Ka Telephone and her latest song Humraahi. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group