News |  25 Sep 2019

Working on '4 Yaar' was super fun: Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: Times Music in association with Speed Records has released 4 Yaar by Parmish Verma. 

4 Yaar is the perfect party anthem and a solid Bhangra song.

Written by Laddi Chahal and composed by Desi Crew, it is a track that is here to become the life of every party. 

Gaal Ni Kadni, Ja Ve Ja and Sab Fade Jange are a few of Parmish Verma's tracks that released in over a year's time and have got attention of 358 Million people on YouTube alone (233 M, 33 M, 92M respectively). 

Click here to view the video:

The video of 4 Yaar give you both, a peek at a cool and urban Punjabi party to a very familiar pind Punjabi fun. In all these moods, what will catch your attention is the very dashing Parmish Verma in his flamboyant style.  Once you are past the well-coordinated Bhangra, party, friends and fun, Parmish in the end delivers a powerful message in Gaal Ni Kadni style.

 "Working on the 4 Yaar track was super fun. I loved the lyrics, the composition was 100 on ten and the cherry on the cake was working with such a big team to create the video. Hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it," said Parmish Verma.

4 Yaar is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel. 

