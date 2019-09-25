Underground hip-hop scene will penetrate other cultures: Bobby Friction

MUMBAI: With an extensive knowledge of British Asian Music and South Asian Music, Bobby Friction aka Paramdeep Sehdev, would be the special guest on the upcoming episode of MTV Hustle, India’s first rap reality show this coming weekend.

While Bobby is already in awe with the concept of this show, he names a few contestants like RCR, Shloka, and King as his favourites. He said, “RCR, Shloka, and King are standout contestants. RCR and his Sufi rap style got me in tears during the episode. He is mind blowing. Also, King has been able to channel what Badshah does, which is great, but has still kept his edge. Shloka, too, who is a bit of an old sage and appears to be a yogi dressed up in a modern young body. Hip-Hop is all about unique voices and we want these rappers to hit other cultures.”

Bobby believes that MTV Hustle has impacted the Indian music scene on a huge scale, “Bollywood has penetrated other cultures as far as it can go. But it's the real underground scene that is going to penetrate other cultures. I think many people have won this hit monster called Bollywood," he explained.

Bobby further recollects an instance when he had interviewed Rabbi Shergill a few years back.

He shared, “Shergill had told me, ‘The trouble in Bollywood is that it’s a big tree in the middle of a field and this big tree won’t let any sunlight reach the field. Hence, you don’t see any new plants growing. But, what’s happening now is that same plant has managed to get some sunlight and grown extensively, which is our ‘Indian Hip-Hop’. The big huge music explosion in this 21 century will be hip hop in India.’”

Lastly, the DJ gave a heads up on his upcoming musical orchestral tour that he is gearing up for in 2020.