editorial
News |  25 Sep 2019 18:36 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week, the battle is getting a notch higher with performances that are taking the audience and the judges in awe of them.

This week will have two global icons- popular DJ, television and radio presenter Bobby Friction coming in as the guest judge on the show. Friction, who has been a big fan of the show, has been reviewing the episodes week on week on BBC Radio UK.

He expressed his excitement on being a part of the show that he keeps a close watch on, “These are revolutionary and exciting times. It is great to see how TV, with MTV Hustle has perfectly captured the mainstream and the underground. To think even ten years ago, a poor kid in Dharavi could come up with a lyrics that chips away at the edifice of vested interests in India, you would have thought some of this would never going to happen. Now, some of these rappers who are from Dharavi or other places in India are coming up with some of the biggest social commentaries ever and they’re selling it to music, they are modern-day poets, this is like the ghazals and the kawaalis that came out of the middle ages in India and that culture is set on an electronic beat. I think MTV Hustle is just a great experience that has brilliantly worked.”

Tags
Bobby Friction Dharavi music BBC Radio Studios radio MTV
