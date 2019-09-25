RadioandMusic
News |  25 Sep 2019 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

Jesy Nelson's beau worried about his 'infertility'

MUMBAI: Singer Jesy Nelson's beau Chris Hughes says he may never have children with the former, after undergoing an operation on his testicle.

In an upcoming documentary for BBC, the Love Island actor spoke about his infertility worries, reports metro.co.uk.

"I learnt things about male fertility that really surprised me. Fertility is often a subject that guys don't consider until it might be too late, so I'm hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.

Chris was diagnosed with a testicular vein condition called varicoceles when he was a teenager. He had three ops to correct the problem veins, which are linked to low sperm count.

(Source: IANS)

