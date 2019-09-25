Biggest performances to watch out for at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival in India Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019 is all set to take the stage by storm at its two venues, Pune and Meghalaya, later this year.

While this year’s Meghalaya edition will be the fifth time the festival goes back to the North East, the Pune edition from 29 November -1 December 1 2019, is special as it celebrates ten years of giving its fans the best musical talent from the world and India.

Fans are in for a special treat with the eclectic mix of renowned and promising national and international talent across different genres of music. Here are the top ten top-notch performances across Pune and Meghalaya that will make every second at the fest worth your while.

Nick Murphy aka Chet Faker

You’ll get to watch up, close and personal this man, who traveled around the world solo for four years with a microphone in his suitcase, recording his vocal tracks in spaces that inspired him. He will showcase a range of global sounds picked up from different parts of the world in Pune.

Opeth

The progressive death metal sound that has become synonymous with the band from Sweden today, was conceived in the band's eighth album Ghost Reveries in 2015. Åkerfeldt was inspired by the occult literature in his wife’s collection, giving this record its intriguing dark concept. Opeth's performance in Pune (the band’s third time in India) coincides with the release of their most important record to date ‘In Cauda Venenum’.

Kokoroko

This young afro-beat eight-piece jazz band from London blends music from West Africa with jazz to create a unique, catchy sound that will make you sit up and notice them in Pune. This female-led British band is changing how people perceive afro-beats with classic English jazz music.

Earthgang and Cozz

Showcased by Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole’s record label Dreamville, these hip-hop bands will perform in India for the first time. Cody Osagie, better known by his stage name Cozz, is an American rapper from Los Angeles, California, while Earthgang is an American hip hop duo from Atlanta, Georgia, comprising rappers Olu and WowGr8.

Kodaline

Members of this four-piece Irish rock band from Dublin have known each other all their lives. They make graceful, emotional music that captures nostalgia, optimism, motivation and a simple view of love. Fan favourites include their 2013 debut album Perfect World followed up by Coming Up For Air and most recently, Politics of Loving. They play for the audience in Pune on their first trip to India.

Karnivool

This critically acclaimed and widely followed progressive metal rock band from Australia established themselves as one of the most vital forces of progressive modern music with their albums Themata, Sound Awake which completed 10 years and recently, the more brazen and introspective Asymmetry.

Shubha Mudgal

This powerhouse Hindustani singer, as well as popular Indian pop music performer, will give you goosebumps with her potent, commanding, soulful voice. She will captivate you with her performance along with her group of accomplished musicians and composers.

Benny Dayal and Funktuation

Inspired by Funk, Soul, R&B, Disco, and Pop, Funktuation is the rare combination of a live band playing dance music. The band started out playing covers of the hit songs from the ’80s and ’90s with a funk twist, but eventually began to write original music and released their first Tamil-Funk EP ‘Funk Katcheri’ in January 2019. You’ll enjoy their lead singer Benny Dayal’s ability to adapt funk into regional languages such as Tamil, Hindi and English along with effortlessly blending a dash of R & B, disco, and soul with the genre.

Intervals

Intervals is a Canadian progressive instrumental band that reflects the mind of the guitarist and composer Aaron Marshall, who combines modern instrumental music with roots firmly planted in all things traditional and an open eye on the future. The Shape of Colour is the natural evolution of the band's sound. The band released its instrumental album The Way Forward in 2017. You will be able to enjoy his fluid, unique sound at the fest.

Soulmate

The Northeast Blues Special! Soulmate is a blues-rock band from Shillong, Meghalaya that comprises blues guitarist Rudy Wallang and singer Tipriti Kharbangar often referred to as legends of the rock, roll and blues scene in Shillong. For this edition of the happiest music festival, they’ve put together a diverse group to perform a special Northeast Blues set.

The festival has been an instant hit among those with a good ear for music right since its inception in 2010, drawing a huge crowd of music lovers who want to spend the happiest weekend of the year with Bacardi NH7 Weekender.