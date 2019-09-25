RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Sep 2019 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik's GIFs crosses 85 million views in less than 24 hours

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik who has number of chartbusters to his credits, is all set to add one more song to his hat with Tootey Khaab, which is his first ever breakup song.

Keeping up with the surprises that Armaan dishes out with each new song, the singer has now brought a bit of his signature styles in the form of Gifs for his fans across the globe. The Gifs were launched yesterday and in a short span of less than 24 hrs, they have crossed a whopping 85 million views globally.

Armaan has been constantly receiving love and support by his fans worldwide be it through his songs, shows or social media. It goes without saying that the trendsetter Armaan Malik has turned out to be one of the talented singers in the industry with a numerous fan following. The fans are going gaga over the singer’s Gifs and loving this quirky side of him.

After launching the Gifs, Armaan is ready to surprise his fans with Tootey Khaab, which releases on 27 September 2019. The song is presented by T-series and directed by Shabby.

The teaser and poster of Tootey Khaab has already become a rage among fans. Armaan also shared a still from the song recently.

Also Read:

Armaan Malik's still from 'Tootey Khaab' piques curiosity

 

Tags
Armaan Malik teaser T-Series Breakup Song
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2019

Armaan Malik's still from 'Tootey Khaab' piques curiosity!

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is all set to release his first ever breakup song, Tootey Khaab. The Bol Do Na Zara singer has shared a still from the song on his Instagram handle. The picture has pique curiosity among fans about the foreseen emotional number.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2019

Armaan Malik gears for first heartbreak song 'Tootey Khaab'

MUMBAI: Taking his successful association with music giant T-Series to the next level, Armaan Malik  one of the youngest singing sensations of India is set to spring a huge surprise on music lovers with his next offering Tootey Khaab. 

read more
News | 18 Sep 2019

Whatever I am today is because of my father: Tulsi Kumar

She is the voice behind songs like Tum Jo Aaye, Hum Mar Jayenge, Soch Na Sake, and the latest hit, Tera Ban Jaungi. Tulsi Kumar has been around for over 13 years now, and 2019, particularly, seems to be great with back-to-back hit songs in her kitty.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2019

Chale Aana BTS featuring Amaal, Armaan trends!

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s hit song, Chale Aana, has already made fans go crazy owing to its 90s melody. Now, a BTS aka Behind The Scenes video of the making of the popular track, which was released today by the duo, has become a rage!

read more
News | 04 Sep 2019

Guru Randhawa romances Nushrat Bharucha in new single 'Ishq Tera'

MUMBAI: Love’s in the air for Guru Randhawa, who has taken the route of romance after songs like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Made in India, Suit Suit. The singer has dropped his first romantic single of 2019, Ishq Tera, where he is seen romancing Bollywood actress, Nusrat Bharucha.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Paani Yaad Dila Denge' campaign and Delhi Government fix water leakage in national capital

MUMBAI: RED FM has launched second phase of ‘Paani Yaad Diladenge’ campaign.read more

News
Peppa Pig Musical heads to India

MUMBAI: After a successful run in the US and UK, Peppa Pig Musicaread more

News
104.8 Ishq FM and 'Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night' celebrate India's Rich Heritage of Poetry

MUMBAI: Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night, produced by read more

News
Spotify introduces two new personalized playlists!

MUMBAI: You may be a person of habit, or a discoverer (or maybe a bit of both) when it comes to read more

News
Kubbra Sait's story on 'Ishq Double Shots' will make you want to fall in love again

MUMBAI: Be it a host, model, actor or her latest avatar as an RJ, you can rest assured that Kubbrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mandy Moore promises an exciting season of 'This Is Us'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore says the upcoming season of This Is Us will explore new and exciting themes.Moore essays the role of Rebecca...read more

2
Miley Cyrus' stalker arrested at her concert

MUMBAI: A man, who claimed that his "life's mission" was to want to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts. David Rumsey...read more

3
MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week...read more

4
Aditya on Anu Malik's return to TV show after #MeToo

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is back on the judging panel of Indian Idol after being accused of sexual misconduct. The show's host Aditya Narayan says if...read more

5
Amaal Mallik buys his first house!

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest music composer, Amaal Mallik has bought his first house. The musician took his Instagram handle to share the news of his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group