Armaan Malik's GIFs crosses 85 million views in less than 24 hours

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik who has number of chartbusters to his credits, is all set to add one more song to his hat with Tootey Khaab, which is his first ever breakup song.

Keeping up with the surprises that Armaan dishes out with each new song, the singer has now brought a bit of his signature styles in the form of Gifs for his fans across the globe. The Gifs were launched yesterday and in a short span of less than 24 hrs, they have crossed a whopping 85 million views globally.

Armaan has been constantly receiving love and support by his fans worldwide be it through his songs, shows or social media. It goes without saying that the trendsetter Armaan Malik has turned out to be one of the talented singers in the industry with a numerous fan following. The fans are going gaga over the singer’s Gifs and loving this quirky side of him.

After launching the Gifs, Armaan is ready to surprise his fans with Tootey Khaab, which releases on 27 September 2019. The song is presented by T-series and directed by Shabby.

The teaser and poster of Tootey Khaab has already become a rage among fans. Armaan also shared a still from the song recently.

