News |  24 Sep 2019 20:14 |  By RnMTeam

'Odhani' a perfect Navratri song: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Sachin-Jigar says Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's, Odhani is a perfect song to kickstart upcoming Navratri festival.

Sony Music India: Made In China's first single 'Odhani' brings Darshan Raval, Neha Kakkar together for first time

The song features in film Made In China, and is a modernised rendition of classic Garba song of the same name. Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the celebratory song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

"Neha and Darshan were perfect for the song because they bring in the right amount of energy to make it a foot tapping number. Given that Navratri is just round the corner, this makes it the perfect song to kick start the festive season," said Sachin and Jigar.

"We hope that familiarity of this song along with the modern twist, makes it a preferred choice for all generations this Navratri," they added.

Directed by Mikhil Musale, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year old Gujarati middle-class man. Produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Made In China is set to release around Diwali.

(Source: IANS)

