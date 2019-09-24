DJ Himani teams up with Meet Bros, releases official remix of 'Dil Ka Telephone'

MUMBAI: Newbie DJ Himani Singh has launched the official remix of the famous track, Dil Ka Telephone from the movie Dream Girl in association with Meet Bros. This is her first collaboration with Meet Bros making her classic entry into Bollywood.

Speaking on the release of the track, Himani Singh said, “I am very excited to get this break and work with Meet Bros for my very first Bollywood project. I have been working in the industry for the past 8 years. This encourages me to work harder and make some great music knowing that people appreciate my talent. Both Harmeet and Manmeet have been extremely supportive and encouraging of my music and I look forward to working with them on future projects”.

Talking about the track, Manmeet said, “It’s so wonderful to see that you can find so much talent in our country. We already knew about Himani’s prowess in music since her hosting days. When she reached out to remix “Dil Ka Telephone” we were already excited for it. The result simply blew us away given that this was her first remix and that’s when we decided to add it in the album as the official remix.”

Speaking about Himani and her talent, Harmeet said, “The album for Dream Girl is very special for us and we are extremely happy with the outcome. Himani has been a breakthrough artist with the versatility and confidence she shows on stage. We are excited to share the track with the audience and to work with an artist par excellence like Himani. We look forward to greater collaborations with her and we predict a great future for her.”

Having started her career eight years ago as an Emcee, Himani has performed live around the country creating a space in the event arena. Her versatility and talent define the modern-day electronic music space. It was at one of these gigs in Hyderabad, where she was hosting for the Meet Bros. Impressed by her potential, they invited her to be a host at all their live events. Her keen interest in music caught the attention of the duo who advised her to take professional training as a DJ given her effortless understanding of tunes. Having already composed the original track featuring Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz, the remix gives the groovy a track a great rhythm and beat. The track is also synonymous to the movie’s fun and comic theme. Since the release of the movie, the album has created a wave with the different tracks and variety that has caught the attention of the audience.

This is just the first step for Himani Singh, who looks to work to many more Bollywood projects and share her music with the world.