Armaan Malik's still from 'Tootey Khaab' piques curiosity!

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik is all set to release his first ever breakup song, Tootey Khaab. The Bol Do Na Zara singer has shared a still from the song on his Instagram handle. The picture has pique curiosity among fans about the foreseen emotional number.

In the post, the singer can be seen standing near the tip of a sea coast. The set up looks quite ecstatic and hints at an emotional number from the singer, whose voice has touched hearts of many.

With this song, Armaan has gone one step further and made an honest emotional track, as mentioned by him earlier.

With just three days left for the release of Tootey Khaab, we are quite excited to watch this first ever heartbreak number by the youngest heartthrob singer of India.

