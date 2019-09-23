RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2019 12:12 |  By RnMTeam

Thumri Festival opens today in Delhi

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of Thumri Festival, which starts on Monday will see recitals by many eminent Hindustani classical music artists and their disciples.
 
The three-day festival, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi, celebrates the ‘bhaav' and ‘bandish' of thumri.
 
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, said in a statement: "Thumri Festival is being organised on a grand scale for the past few years. The enthusiasm of the audience to attend the event is a sign that our efforts to promote Hindustani classical music are paying off."
 
"It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the event. Culture is the best way to take the message of harmony and brotherhood to the people and Delhi has a rich classical music culture," he added.
 
The opening day will see performances by Devashish Dey, Debapriya Adhikary, Samanwaya and Arati Ankalikar. Pandit Sarathi Chatterjee, Pandit Ganesh Prasad Mishra and Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande will be the performers on the following day. The last day of the festival will witness the performances by Pt Rajendra Sijuar, Dhanashree Pandit Rai and Pandit Channulal Mishra.
 
When: On till 25 September.
 
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
 
Time: 6.30 p.m. onwards
Tags
Delhi Dhanashree Pandit Rai music
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's splitsville for Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone  their separate ways a little over a month after they started dating. "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up with another new track. Salim on Saturday took to Instagram

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Cardi B, Offset celebrate second marriage anniversary

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B and Offset paid a loving tribute to each other after completing two years of marriage, saying they are learning and growing together. Cardi B and Offset celebrated their second marriag

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Britney Spears: My sister inspired me to go dark

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says her younger sister Jamie Lynn inspired her to ditch her famous blonde hair and dye it brown. Spears is known for her famous blonde hair since she got into the music scene a

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift. As a mark of his affection, Styles personally went to buy the seabass for the former Oasis

read more

RnM Biz

News
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up...read more

2
Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift. As a mark of his affection,...read more

3
Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike announce India tour with Sunburn Arena

MUMBAI: After delivering a super successful tour with DJ Snake and Wiz Khalifa, the 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn brings to...read more

4
Selena Gomez lives out her 'Shark Tank' dream

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez says visiting the set of Shark Tank was a dream come true moment for her. The 27-year-old visited the set of the TV...read more

5
It's splitsville for Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone  their separate ways a little over a month after they started dating. "Miley and Kaitlyn...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group