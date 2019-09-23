Thumri Festival opens today in Delhi

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of Thumri Festival, which starts on Monday will see recitals by many eminent Hindustani classical music artists and their disciples.

The three-day festival, organized by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of Delhi, celebrates the ‘bhaav' and ‘bandish' of thumri.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, said in a statement: "Thumri Festival is being organised on a grand scale for the past few years. The enthusiasm of the audience to attend the event is a sign that our efforts to promote Hindustani classical music are paying off."

"It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the event. Culture is the best way to take the message of harmony and brotherhood to the people and Delhi has a rich classical music culture," he added.

The opening day will see performances by Devashish Dey, Debapriya Adhikary, Samanwaya and Arati Ankalikar. Pandit Sarathi Chatterjee, Pandit Ganesh Prasad Mishra and Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande will be the performers on the following day. The last day of the festival will witness the performances by Pt Rajendra Sijuar, Dhanashree Pandit Rai and Pandit Channulal Mishra.

When: On till 25 September.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House