RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2019 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap's new song teaser out!

MUMBAI: The two versatile singers Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap were recently in news for their upcoming song, which is going to be a fusion recreation of the legendary singer ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Ankhiya Udeek Diya and Reshamaji’s’ Ve Main Chori Chori. The duo has added their own touch of fusion yet keeping the soul of the Sufi songs alive. They call their Sufi version as Neo Sufi.

Suryaveer is really excited to collaborate with his dear friend and an absolutely talented singer, Shibani Kashyap and always wanted to work with her as they have been friends for years now. The duo is very excited about their collaboration and has also released a teaser of their upcoming song.

Check the video link here: 

Messiah (feat. HÆLOS) by Joris Voorn

Preview, download or stream Messiah (feat. HÆLOS) by Joris Voorn

Suryaveer and Shibani truly believe that the song will definitely be loved by the audience, especially the younger generation, as they have lost the taste for Sufi music. By this song, Suryaveer and Shibani are sure to make everyone fall for Sufi music, all over again.

The song will release on the 25 September 2019.

Tags
Suryaveer with Ehsaas Shibani Kashyap music Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's a good time for anyone to get into hip-hop right now: Yung.Raj

MUMBAI: Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 3 ended on a grand note at Famous Studios Mahalaxmi with performances like Swadesi rap collective, Yung Raj amongst others who gave smashing hits at the hip hop collective.Also Read:

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Pandit Jasraj releases two devotional musicals 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Krishna Beej Mantra'

MUMBAI: "I chose to do this devotional album, which is very close to my heart. It is a labour of love for all of us and comes straight from the heart," says Pandit Jasraj.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's splitsville for Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone  their separate ways a little over a month after they started dating. "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up with another new track. Salim on Saturday took to Instagram

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Thumri Festival opens today in Delhi

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of Thumri Festival, which starts on Monday will see recitals by many eminent Hindustani classical music artists and their disciples. The three-day festival, organized by the Sahitya

read more

RnM Biz

News
Exclusive: Bluenote Entertainment announces launch of exciting new platform 'Malangs' for Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Continuing with its aim to bring Indian singers and musicians to the forefront, Bluenoteread more

News
Yamaha launches PSS series compact keyboards for kids and youngsters

MUMBAI: After inauguration of Yamaha Music’s first factory in Chennai, India the brand launched read more

News
ZEE5 partners with Sunburn

MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's fastest growing Contech brand partners with Sunburn, Asia’s biggest Elread more

News
SpotlampE launches Star Boy LOC's hip hop dance number - 'Na Baby'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, the platform for non-film music by 9X Media Network, released a foot-tapping hread more

News
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pundit Ravi Shankar's memorabilia found in Mumbai scrap shop

MUMBAI: SMM Ausaja, a film archivist and poster collector has hit the goldmine in a local scrap shop of Mahim, Mumbai. He has discovered a tattered...read more

2
Pandit Jasraj releases two devotional musicals 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Krishna Beej Mantra'

MUMBAI: "I chose to do this devotional album, which is very close to my heart. It is a labour of love for all of us and comes straight from the...read more

3
Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift. As a mark of his affection,...read more

4
It's a good time for anyone to get into hip-hop right now: Yung.Raj

MUMBAI: Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 3 ended on a grand note at Famous Studios Mahalaxmi with performances like Swadesi rap collective, Yung Raj...read more

5
Never considered myself 'special': Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turns 90 on 28 September. The playback legend opened up in an exclusive chat.It is that time of the year again?You mean my...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group