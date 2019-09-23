Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap's new song teaser out!

MUMBAI: The two versatile singers Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap were recently in news for their upcoming song, which is going to be a fusion recreation of the legendary singer ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Ankhiya Udeek Diya and Reshamaji’s’ Ve Main Chori Chori. The duo has added their own touch of fusion yet keeping the soul of the Sufi songs alive. They call their Sufi version as Neo Sufi.

Suryaveer is really excited to collaborate with his dear friend and an absolutely talented singer, Shibani Kashyap and always wanted to work with her as they have been friends for years now. The duo is very excited about their collaboration and has also released a teaser of their upcoming song.

Suryaveer and Shibani truly believe that the song will definitely be loved by the audience, especially the younger generation, as they have lost the taste for Sufi music. By this song, Suryaveer and Shibani are sure to make everyone fall for Sufi music, all over again.

The song will release on the 25 September 2019.