Pandit Jasraj releases two devotional musicals 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Krishna Beej Mantra'

MUMBAI: "I chose to do this devotional album, which is very close to my heart. It is a labour of love for all of us and comes straight from the heart," says Pandit Jasraj.

No wonder connoisseurs hold Pandit Jasraj in high esteem for his immaculate standards of musical harmony, as his creativity symbolizes through his words and Bhajans.

Commenting on this Pandit Jasraj says, "Both the mantras are not a mere collection of words. It is a compounded set of words pregnant with enormous significance. The vibrations produced by the utterance of the mantra, uniting with the cosmic nada (primal sound) in the universe, become one with the universal consciousness."

He has been casting spells of mysticism. The singer and composer believes that compositions ought to be done with the objective of touching the audience with Gayatri mantra and Krishna Beej Mantra.