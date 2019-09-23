RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2019 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Pandit Jasraj releases two devotional musicals 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Krishna Beej Mantra'

MUMBAI: "I chose to do this devotional album, which is very close to my heart. It is a labour of love for all of us and comes straight from the heart," says Pandit Jasraj.

No wonder connoisseurs hold Pandit Jasraj in high esteem for his immaculate standards of musical harmony, as his creativity symbolizes through his words and Bhajans.

Commenting on this Pandit Jasraj says, "Both the mantras are not a mere collection of words. It is a compounded set of words pregnant with enormous significance. The vibrations produced by the utterance of the mantra, uniting with the cosmic nada (primal sound) in the universe, become one with the universal consciousness."

He has been casting spells of mysticism. The singer and composer believes that compositions ought to be done with the objective of touching the audience with Gayatri mantra and Krishna Beej Mantra.

Tags
Pandit Jasraj Gayatri Mantra music Bhajans
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's a good time for anyone to get into hip-hop right now: Yung.Raj

MUMBAI: Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 3 ended on a grand note at Famous Studios Mahalaxmi with performances like Swadesi rap collective, Yung Raj amongst others who gave smashing hits at the hip hop collective.Also Read:

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap's new song teaser out!

MUMBAI: The two versatile singers Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap were recently in news for their upcoming song, which is going to be a fusion recreation of the legendary singer ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Ankhiya Udeek Diya and Reshamaji’s’ Ve Main Chori Chori. The duo has added the

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's splitsville for Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone  their separate ways a little over a month after they started dating. "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up with another new track. Salim on Saturday took to Instagram

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Thumri Festival opens today in Delhi

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of Thumri Festival, which starts on Monday will see recitals by many eminent Hindustani classical music artists and their disciples. The three-day festival, organized by the Sahitya

read more

RnM Biz

News
Exclusive: Bluenote Entertainment announces launch of exciting new platform 'Malangs' for Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Continuing with its aim to bring Indian singers and musicians to the forefront, Bluenoteread more

News
Yamaha launches PSS series compact keyboards for kids and youngsters

MUMBAI: After inauguration of Yamaha Music’s first factory in Chennai, India the brand launched read more

News
ZEE5 partners with Sunburn

MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's fastest growing Contech brand partners with Sunburn, Asia’s biggest Elread more

News
SpotlampE launches Star Boy LOC's hip hop dance number - 'Na Baby'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, the platform for non-film music by 9X Media Network, released a foot-tapping hread more

News
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift. As a mark of his affection,...read more

2
It's a good time for anyone to get into hip-hop right now: Yung.Raj

MUMBAI: Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 3 ended on a grand note at Famous Studios Mahalaxmi with performances like Swadesi rap collective, Yung Raj...read more

3
Never considered myself 'special': Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar turns 90 on 28 September. The playback legend opened up in an exclusive chat.It is that time of the year again?You mean my...read more

4
Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike announce India tour with Sunburn Arena

MUMBAI: After delivering a super successful tour with DJ Snake and Wiz Khalifa, the 13th edition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn brings to...read more

5
Hyatt Centric: Indie artists make 'Sofar Sounds' a memorable affair!

MUMBAI: On a breezy Saturday evening, the stage was set for a perfect musical extravaganza in the middle of some music enthusiasts. Spread across...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group