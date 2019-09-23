RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2019 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mahindra Kabira Festival to bring rare collaborations in fourth edition

MUMBAI: The fourth edition of the unique Mahindra Kabira Festival is on its way back to historic, fascinating Varanasi to celebrate the life, works and philosophy of 15th-century mystic poet Kabir, who is believed to have been born there.

Presenting a rich two-day programme of music, literature, discourse, curated walks, boat rides on the Ganga, and an array of local cuisine, the Mahindra Kabira Festival will run from 22-24 November 2019, offering an immersive experience inspired by Kabir’s teachings.

Music sessions by leading artistes on the rugged ghats of Varanasi, walks down mysterious city alleys, talks and discourses, dreamy boat rides on a timeless river, and food that is linked with Varanasi’s ancient culinary traditions are all on the anvil.

A brainchild of the Mahindra Group and pioneering performing arts and entertainment company, Teamwork Arts, the Mahindra Kabira Festival celebrates Kabir and the inherent wisdom of his verses through its varied programme offerings.

The Festival’s 2019 line-up includes young and passionate performers like Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café, Neeraj Mishra and Ujwal Nagar, along with veterans like Om Prakash Nayak, Mooralala Marwada, Shabnam Virmani and noted sarangi player Ustad Kamal Sabri, among others, at the famous Shivala and Guleria Ghats.

 In its previous three editions, the Mahindra Kabira Festival has hosted acclaimed and popular vocalists like Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal, Malini Awasthi, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Vidya Shah, Vidya Rao, and Prahlad Tipaniya.

This year the Festival brings together unique collaborations of artists, cultural organizations and Kabir stalwarts. Celebrated Meghwal singer Mooralala Marwada’s distinct voice and folk music will swirl together with Kabir Café’s livewire rock fusion to form a heady mix.

Three-time Grammy nominee Pt. Ajay Shankar Prasanna will present a collaborative ‘Flute Symphony’ with eminent artistes experimenting with the sounds of the wind. The Festival will also collaborate with Unity Earth, an international organization on a mission to accelerate the realisation of unity and peace on earth.

World-class musicians associated with the organization will present exclusive jam sessions at the Festival. The Kabir Math will partner with the Festival to bring to the forefront more of the mystic poet’s teachings.

Talking about the festival, Mahindra Group Cultural Outreach vice president and head Jay Shah said, “The ethos of the Mahindra Group centres around effecting positive change in the lives of the people and communities we engage with through our businesses and initiatives. In addition to this, respect for the dignity of the individual is one of our most important core values. The Mahindra Kabira Festival helps us further these ideas and reinforces our commitment to the arts. The first three editions of the Festival have met with great appreciation and praise, and we are delighted to continue presenting this festival in its fourth year with a very exciting programme.”

Acclaimed author Purushottam Agrawal will enlighten the audience on Kabir’s work and philosophy over a literary discourse. There will be a specially-curated storytelling performance by actor and co-founder of Jashn-E-Qalam, KC Shankar. The Festival will also offer an experience of being on the enigmatic mystic’s trail through ‘Heritage Walks’, curated and conducted by Navneet Raman and Ajay Pandey from the Benares Cultural Foundation. Local artists from Kala Prakash – sitar player Neeraj Mishra and flutist Rakesh Kumar will present cultural performances.

Teamwork Arts MD Sanjoy Roy also said, “We are delighted once again to celebrate the profound clear-sightedness of Kabir, the eternal mystic, in his birthplace, with a line-up of celebrated musicians and litterateurs. Like every year, we look forward to an evocative experience at the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2019, which will salute not only Kabir's universality but also his acute relevance in today's chaotic world, where his words hold up the promise of simplicity and peace. Join us this November in Varanasi to discover 'the Kabir way’.”

While attendance to certain events like Morning and Evening Music across the two days is free and open to all, the Festival has in store customized Delegate Packages which offer a curated experience. These meticulously planned one and two-day packages are an opportunity to live out the history of one of the world’s oldest cities and its powerful character while coming close to understanding Kabir’s essentially syncretic path of life. Delegates also have an option to choose from a range of designated Festival Hotels to stay at during their visit.

Tags
Mahindra Kabira Festival Kailash Kher Shubha Mudgal Malini Awasthi Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty Vidya Shah Prahlad Tipaniya
Related news
News | 13 Sep 2019

My stories draw inspiration from the world of Indian music: Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: Even as a debut author, its all about music for classical vocalist-music composer Shubha Mudgal, whose musical journey had set sail in Allahabad with lessons in Kathak.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2019

Kailash Kher turns Bappa bhakt this Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Just in time for Ganesh Chaturthi, Kailash Kher unveils a surprise for all Bappa devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2019

With Khayyam, music lost a note: Singers mourn

MUMBAI: When creator of some of the most memorable compositions, National award-winner Khayyam's death broke on Monday night, a string of celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar and many other celebs, were shocked. 

read more
News | 25 Jul 2019

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender gears for 'decade' celebration

MUMBAI: As BACARDI NH7 Weekender, India's largest multi-genre music festival sways to its ten-year celebration on the gorgeous hills of Meghalaya on 1-2 November 2019 and back to the city it calls home, Pune on 29 Nov - 1 December 2019. 

read more
News | 24 Jun 2019

Women have lesser lines in duets in films: Neeti Mohan

MUMBAI: Playback singer Neeti Mohan says she has observed that a woman gets fewer lines in a duet track for a film, but personally she emphasizes on the importance of a song rather than the length of her part. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Exclusive: Bluenote Entertainment announces launch of exciting new platform 'Malangs' for Indian musicians

MUMBAI: Continuing with its aim to bring Indian singers and musicians to the forefront, Bluenoteread more

News
Yamaha launches PSS series compact keyboards for kids and youngsters

MUMBAI: After inauguration of Yamaha Music’s first factory in Chennai, India the brand launched read more

News
ZEE5 partners with Sunburn

MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's fastest growing Contech brand partners with Sunburn, Asia’s biggest Elread more

News
SpotlampE launches Star Boy LOC's hip hop dance number - 'Na Baby'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, the platform for non-film music by 9X Media Network, released a foot-tapping hread more

News
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez lives out her 'Shark Tank' dream

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez says visiting the set of Shark Tank was a dream come true moment for her. The 27-year-old visited the set of the TV...read more

2
Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap's new song teaser out!

MUMBAI: The two versatile singers Suryaveer and Shibani Kashyap were recently in news for their upcoming song, which is going to be a fusion...read more

3
Pundit Ravi Shankar's memorabilia found in Mumbai scrap shop

MUMBAI: SMM Ausaja, a film archivist and poster collector has hit the goldmine in a local scrap shop of Mahim, Mumbai. He has discovered a tattered...read more

4
Pandit Jasraj releases two devotional musicals 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Krishna Beej Mantra'

MUMBAI: "I chose to do this devotional album, which is very close to my heart. It is a labour of love for all of us and comes straight from the...read more

5
Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift. As a mark of his affection,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group