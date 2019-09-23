It's a good time for anyone to get into hip-hop right now: Yung.Raj

MUMBAI: Breezer Vivid Shuffle Season 3 ended on a grand note at Famous Studios Mahalaxmi with performances like Swadesi rap collective, Yung Raj amongst others who gave smashing hits at the hip hop collective.

While the aura at Breezer was already lit, grasping attention of all hip hop dance and music lovers was Hyderbad’s famous beatboxer and music producer Yung.Raj who got in a candid conversation with us!

“It felt like a family performing at Breezer Shuffle as it included all the elements of hip-hop. I really enjoyed playing for these fabulous dancers here. In fact, I felt my performance was an improvised one,” expressed Yung.Raj post his act.

He further spoke on the current booming hip-hop scene in India, “I feel a lot is happening in the country right now. The eyes would be on the Bombay scene but I am sure everyone is contributing to this culture. More events are being created with producers coming in the forefront. I think it’s a pretty good time for anybody to be into hip hop right now.”

He went onto giving Gully Boy some credit for their move on raising the bar for those stepping into this field.

“The Bombay hip –hop scene was already brewing but Gully Boy gave a perspective to the common man. The film gave a brief idea to the ones who are not even aware of the scene and are miles away from hip-hop. Because of the movie, there are more shows of these kind happening and the live hip-hop scene is getting a notch higher with each passing day,” concluded Yung.Raj.