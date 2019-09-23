RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Sep 2019 11:37 |  By RnMTeam

Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles once gave a fish worth 3,000 pounds to singer Liam Gallagher as a gift.
 
As a mark of his affection, Styles personally went to buy the seabass for the former Oasis frontman.
 
"I was in the studio with Harry, I f***ing love that geezer. I was telling him about when I was in Marks & Spencer and I was getting seabass for a week. This little old lady was in there and she was looking at all the seabass. She was about 90. She was taking all the fish. I couldn't have that," mirror.co.uk quoted Gallagher as saying.
 
At the time, Gallagher had thought Styles was ignoring the story. But he was paying close attention to it.
 
"Two days later a big bag of seabass comes to my studio, the door goes, ding dong, and it's three grands worth of seabass. It's from Panzer's Deli in St John's Wood. It's top fish. He's gone and got it and hand-delivered it. We weren't in the studio when he did it, so we got it sent over to the house. I love that man," he said.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Harry Styles Liam Gallagher Oasis music
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2019

It's splitsville for Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have gone  their separate ways a little over a month after they started dating. "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up with another new track. Salim on Saturday took to Instagram

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Thumri Festival opens today in Delhi

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of Thumri Festival, which starts on Monday will see recitals by many eminent Hindustani classical music artists and their disciples. The three-day festival, organized by the Sahitya

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Cardi B, Offset celebrate second marriage anniversary

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B and Offset paid a loving tribute to each other after completing two years of marriage, saying they are learning and growing together. Cardi B and Offset celebrated their second marriag

read more
News | 23 Sep 2019

Britney Spears: My sister inspired me to go dark

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says her younger sister Jamie Lynn inspired her to ditch her famous blonde hair and dye it brown. Spears is known for her famous blonde hair since she got into the music scene a

read more

RnM Biz

News
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
VYRL Originals: Rupinn and Lisa Mishra's 'Koi Nahi' is a contemporary song!

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you a quintessential yet an exuberant track, Koi Nahi, a contemporary song represented by Rupinn and Lisa Mishra.read more

2
Britney Spears: My sister inspired me to go dark

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says her younger sister Jamie Lynn inspired her to ditch her famous blonde hair and dye it brown. Spears is known for...read more

3
Cardi B, Offset celebrate second marriage anniversary

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B and Offset paid a loving tribute to each other after completing two years of marriage, saying they are learning and growing...read more

4
Selena Gomez lives out her 'Shark Tank' dream

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez says visiting the set of Shark Tank was a dream come true moment for her. The 27-year-old visited the set of the TV...read more

5
Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal 'excited' for their new song

MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group