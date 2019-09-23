Harry Styles gave Liam Gallagher seabass as a gift

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaigread more
MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more
MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more
MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more
MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you a quintessential yet an exuberant track, Koi Nahi, a contemporary song represented by Rupinn and Lisa Mishra.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says her younger sister Jamie Lynn inspired her to ditch her famous blonde hair and dye it brown. Spears is known for...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B and Offset paid a loving tribute to each other after completing two years of marriage, saying they are learning and growing...read more
MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez says visiting the set of Shark Tank was a dream come true moment for her. The 27-year-old visited the set of the TV...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal, who wooed listeners with the song Shukran Allah in the past, are now all set to come up...read more