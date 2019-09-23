Cardi B, Offset celebrate second marriage anniversary

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B and Offset paid a loving tribute to each other after completing two years of marriage, saying they are learning and growing together.

Cardi B and Offset celebrated their second marriage anniversary on September 20 with love-filled posts to each other on the social media, reports billboard.com.

"Happy marriage anniversary hubby," Cardi B posted on Instagram along with a photograph of herself with Offset. "We keep learning and growing. That's what marriage about," she added.

The hip-hop stars secretly exchanged vows in 2017, and share one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you forever and afterlife," he wrote.

The rapper also shared a montage video of special moments between the couple, including Offset's onstage marriage proposal to Cardi B in October 2017.

The couple's marriage experienced some turbulence. Last December, Cardi B announced on Instagram that she and Offset had split following rumours of his infidelity.

"We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she wrote.

Soon after, Offset asked Cardi B to take him back, promising that he was "trying to be a better person". The couple reconciled a few months later in February.