Britney Spears: My sister inspired me to go dark

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears says her younger sister Jamie Lynn inspired her to ditch her famous blonde hair and dye it brown.

Spears is known for her famous blonde hair since she got into the music scene as a teenager. The singer recently dyed her hair brown.

The Oops!... I did it again hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal that the move was inspired by her younger sister, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Same faces, same dress, new hair!!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark," she posted.

Her boyfriend Sam Asghari responded to the post, saying, "Beautiful blonde or black."

The pop star was spotted with her 25-year-old boyfriend on Friday at the second Annual Daytime Beauty Awards here. However, she abruptly exited the red carpet ahead of her court battle with her father Jamie over her conservatorship.