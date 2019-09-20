Monica Dogra bags 'DJ of the Year (Female)' at India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019

MUMBAI: DJ, musician, Monica Dogra was awarded last night in the category of ‘DJ of the Year (Female)’ at the fourth Edition of India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019. She was awarded by none other than her best friend and Indian singer, actor, model and anchor Shibani Dandekar.

The convention, which was spread over two days included a series of intellectual panel discussions and a magnificent award ceremony to felicitate the best in the nightlife and hospitality industry across the country.

Eminent personalities from around the world such as Mr. Lutz Leichsenring (Club Commission of Berlin), Mr. Mirik Milan (Former Nightlife Mayor of Amsterdam), Mr. Ramon de Lima (Chairman – NGO Night Mayor of Amsterdam), Mr. David Lopez(Deputy Director of the Costa Este’s Group, Spain), Ms. Nino Brown (DJ/Promoter), Ms. Monica Dogra (Actress/DJ/Singer), Ms. Anya Sapozhnikova (Creative Director - House of Yes) especially traveled to Mumbai and brought their perspective of the nightlife industry from across the world to benefit the Indian nightlife scenario.