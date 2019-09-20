RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Sep 2019 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Monica Dogra bags 'DJ of the Year (Female)' at India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019

MUMBAI: DJ, musician, Monica Dogra was awarded last night in the category of ‘DJ of the Year (Female)’ at the fourth Edition of India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019. She was awarded by none other than her best friend and Indian singer, actor, model and anchor Shibani Dandekar.
 
The convention, which was spread over two days included a series of intellectual panel discussions and a magnificent award ceremony to felicitate the best in the nightlife and hospitality industry across the country.
 
Eminent personalities from around the world such as Mr. Lutz Leichsenring (Club Commission of Berlin), Mr. Mirik Milan (Former Nightlife Mayor of Amsterdam), Mr. Ramon de Lima (Chairman – NGO Night Mayor of Amsterdam),  Mr. David Lopez(Deputy Director of the Costa Este’s Group, Spain), Ms. Nino Brown (DJ/Promoter), Ms. Monica Dogra (Actress/DJ/Singer), Ms. Anya Sapozhnikova (Creative Director - House of Yes) especially traveled to Mumbai and brought their perspective of the nightlife industry from across the world to benefit the Indian nightlife scenario.
 
The national-level winners saw the crème de la crème of the hospitality and nightlife industry bag some of the top awards while there were a few pleasant surprises. 
Tags
Monica Dogra DJ Shibani Dandekar musician
Related news
News | 11 Sep 2019

The Grind Thursday's: Hip hop DJ Kani to perform at Bombay Cocktail Bar

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars because Thursday's are now going to be awesome at your very own Bombay Cocktail Bar (BCB). India's number one hip hop DJ Kani performing live at BCB's TGT! 

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

Singing sensation Suryaveer to be 'star player' of EPL 2019

MUMBAI: The very versatile singer and a star cricketer Suryaveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut in Prague, and has recreated some of the best Bollywood songs is soon going to be seen in a new avatar.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop star.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Know the singer songwriter in DJ Zaeden in debut track 'Tere Bina'

MUMBAI: DJ, producer Zaeden has debuted as a singer, songwriter with his debut single, Tere Bina.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Arjun Kanungo's lovey dovey pictures with girlfriend!

MUMBAI: While many celebs are painting romance, indie singer Arjun Kanungo is no way behind. The musician, who is open about his PDA with girlfriend Carla Dennis, keeps sharing some mushy pictures with his bae on Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon introduces music streaming service with two lossless audio options

MUMBAI: Amazon has introduced its HD music streaming service.read more

News
CD Baby expands creator services team with addition of global head of promotions

MUMBAI: CD Baby continues its significant focus on and investment in the development of artists’read more

News
IPRS aids renowned 'penniless' music composer Vanraj Bhatia

MUMBAI: After discovering that veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia suffering from health issuesread more

News
Add 'music' to your stories with new 'Instagram' feature

MUMBAI: After its launch in the selective markets, Instagram Musiread more

News
Believe acquires Entco, expands reach in India's live music market

MUMBAI: Believe, the leading technology and artist services comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik gears for first heartbreak song 'Tootey Khaab'

MUMBAI: Taking his successful association with music giant T-Series to the next level, Armaan Malik  one of the youngest singing sensations of India...read more

2
Ariana Grande evacuates Scotland hotel after fire alert!

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande was forced to evacuate her hotel in Scotland following a fire alert.The singer, 26, was staying in the 2,500-pounds per...read more

3
Maduk returns with euphoric new single 'Everytime'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Maduk has unveiled his high-octane new single, Everytime, out, today, on 20 September 2019 via his own Liquicity...read more

4
Mark Ronson identifies himself as 'sapiosexual'

MUMBAI: Music producer Mark Ronson says he identifies himself as a sapiosexual’, a person who finds intelligence more appealing than physical...read more

5
DJ Nucleya proud of his International Emmy nominated show

MUMBAI:  Indian electronic music producer-DJ Udyan Sagar, popular as Nucleya, is proud to be a part of the show, The Remix that has received a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group