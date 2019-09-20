RadioandMusic
Mark Ronson identifies himself as 'sapiosexual'

MUMBAI: Music producer Mark Ronson says he identifies himself as a sapiosexual’, a person who finds intelligence more appealing than physical features for a potential sexual relationship.
 
Ronson made the revelation during an episode of "Good Morning Britain", reports people.com.
 
In a clip shared by ‘The Sun’, the show's host asks Ronson, "Now that we know that you're single, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?"
 
"Yeah, I didn't know that there was a word for it. We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as a sapiosexual," he said.
 
Just a few months ago, Ronson had confirmed that he was dating Rebecca Schwartz.
 
The musician split with French model Joséphine De La Baume in 2017 after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 2018.
 
(Source: IANS)
