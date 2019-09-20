RadioandMusic
Liam Payne hasn't 'seen or heard' from Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says he hasn't seen or heard from his former bandmate Harry Styles in some time, but he would definitely like the band One Direction to reunite one day.

 
The singer admitted the two have not spoken in quite some time after Harry recently said he would also like One Direction to reunite but feels they are all different now.
 
"I haven't seen or heard from Harry in some time now, which is fine, everyone needs their space," Payne said during an interview on Nova 96.9, reports dailymail.co.uk.
 
"Would I like to get back together? Yeah, definitely. I don't see any reason why we can't but if that's the way he feels that's up to him really."
 
One Direction formed in 2010 on the seventh series of The X Factor show with Zayn Malik leaving in 2015. The band went on an indefinite hiatus the following year.
 
(Source: IANS)
