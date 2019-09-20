RadioandMusic
News |  20 Sep 2019 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi unveils her new song 'Humraahi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who is currently wooing listeners with her song Dil ka telephone in the film Dream Girl, has come up with her new single, "Humraahi".

The track is penned by Geet Sagar, while Arjuna Harjai is Jonita's co-singer and composer of the track.

On collaboration with Arjuna, Jonita said, "It's been a few years since Arjuna and I have been wanting to collaborate on an independent song and I'm really happy that we were able to do that with 'Humraahi'! We've explored a different space with this song. It's not a typical love song or party song. It's a feel-good song about being happy on the journey through life, with the support of a friend along the way.

 "The song is very special to us and I hope everyone has a good take away feel when they hear it. The video is fun and unique, with a lot of imagination to be used."

(Source: IANS)

